Local schools receive Shuler nominations: CHS Performing Arts program nominated for 7 Shuler Awards

Calhoun High School’s Performing Arts Program was recently nominated in multiple categories for the Shuler Hensley - Georgia Musical Theatre Awards for their production of “Bring It On.”
The musical explores the complexities of friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness. With its colorful assortment of characters and explosive choreography with aerial stunts, this hilarious and heartwarming story was brought to life by Director Julie Leggett and her team of India Galyean, Darlene Wright and Ben Riley.
An extremely talented cast and crew made “Bring It On” worthy of seven Shuley-Hensley nominations and one honorable mention. Nominations included:
Direction- Julie Leggett;
Ensemble- Calhoun High School;
Technical Execution- Ben Riley and Darlene Wright;
Lighting Design- Julie Leggett, India Galyean and Ben Riley;
Sound- Darlene Wright and Ben Riley;
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor- Drew Gravitt;
Overall Production- Calhoun High School’s “Bring It On”;
Honorable Mention for Best Performance by a Lead Actress- Sarah Green.
The Awards show will be televised live on GPB, Thursday, April 19. Calhoun City Schools wish the directors, cast and crew the best as they travel to Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in anticipation of the results.