Over 50 sites have begun to serve free meals for all children 18 and younger, continuing the pattern of feeding youth during summer months.
“Kids are still hungry during the summer,” said Calhoun City Schools Nutrition Director Kimberly Kiker. “Just because schools are out doesn’t mean students aren’t hungry.”
Kiker said there will be around 30 sites within the city limits that will be offering breakfast and lunch meals for children, including some drop-off sites in local neighborhoods. Calhoun’s services began on Monday and will continue until July 26, with breakfast at 9-10:30 a.m. and lunch at 12-1:30 p.m.
The district’s summer feeding program will operate out of the Calhoun Primary/Elementary School cafeteria, which will be distributing meals to other locations, Kiker said. Each child is offered one meal for breakfast and one for lunch.
In addition, Gordon County Schools is providing free lunch options for students who live in the county, serving midday meals at 26 school campuses, churches and neighborhoods. The times for GCS lunch drop-offs depend on the location, yet most are in the range of 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Gordon County will also be providing free meals until July 26.
For both districts’ programs, children are not required to be students of the given district, and are not required to register for the free meals.
For a full list of the sites and times within Calhoun/Gordon County that are offering summer feeding programs, visit calhounschools.org/departments/school-nutrition/summer-feeding-program or gcbe.org/Page/3003.