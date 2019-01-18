While the flu is spreading across the nation — hospitalizing tens of thousands and affecting millions of people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — it has also directly impacted Georgians across the state. Specifically, it has been hitting local schools and district employees have directly seen increases in students diagnosed with the flu.
Even though a month ago local schools weren’t seeing much of an impact, since the beginning of the year, rises in flu-related absences have been made prevalent.
“We are now seeing an increase in flu cases at the primary and elementary schools,” Calhoun City Schools Superintendent Michele Taylor said recently.
And though Gordon County Schools does not have specific information regarding flu-related absences, as many students who are absent never report the cause, the district’s lead nurse Cortney Temples recognizes flu cases are on the rise in the state, threatening students in county schools.
Both districts suggest students, families and community members take preventative measures during this flu season.
A month ago, Georgia had the most flu activity of any other state in the country. Yet today, around 20 states have high numbers of flu cases, according to the CDC.
Epidemiologist Cherie Drenzek told Georgia Health News that Georgia is still being hit harder than other states because the primary flu strand within the state is H3N2. Last year, this strand led to 154 reported deaths in Georgia, and was considered to be the worst national flu outbreak in the past 40 years.
For this flu season, the state has seen four flu-related deaths as of the end of December and 440 related hospitalizations in the metro Atlanta area. At this same point a year ago, Georgia had only seen one flu-related death and 193 hospitalizations.
According to Drenzek, it’s still unclear as to whether this year’s flu season is as severe as last year’s.
Drenzek said it’s still not too late to get a flu shot, and some of the other prevention methods and recommendations include:
- Stay home from work or school if you’re sick so you don’t spread the flu. Before returning to school or work, flu sufferers should be free of fever (without the use of a fever reducer) for at least 24 hours.
- If your doctor prescribes antivirals, take them.
- If you’re not sick, stay away from people who are.
- Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently to help guard against the flu. If soap and water are not accessible, the next best thing is to use alcohol-based sanitizing gels.
- Cover the nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing to prevent the spread of the flu. Use a tissue, or cough or sneeze into the crook of the elbow or arm.
- Avoid touching your face, as flu germs can get into the body through mucus membranes of the nose, mouth and eyes.