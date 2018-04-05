Local Rotary donates to Love Orphan Aid Liberia

Calhoun Rotary first heard from Daryl Roberts, founder of Love Orphan Aid Liberia, last year. At the most recent meeting of the Calhoun Rotary last Thursday, Daryl, accompanied by his wife Crissy, returned to update the club on the progress his organization has made.
Orphan Aid Liberia is a program that feeds, educates and houses children in Liberia that have been orphaned by the Ebola health crisis. According to Roberts, there are 415 children in their orphanage, and they have served 650,000 meals.
Three projects are being completed this year: completion of a building for bathrooms, a plan to raise chickens, and completion of construction of a girls dormitory. Long range goals include education programs to train nurses, educators and agriculturists.
Almost 100 Orphan Aid T-shirts were purchased for the Calhoun and Sonoraville Interact Clubs. Proceeds from the T-shirt sales go to support ORPHAN AID’s work.
Pictured left to right: Daryl Roberts; Russell Dudley, Program Chair; Jim Rosencrance.