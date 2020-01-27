A recently formed organization called Friends of Trump, alongside the Gordon County Republican Party, are planning a rally in support of President Trump on Saturday at BB&T Park in Downtown Calhoun.
The event, scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m., is set to feature four speakers -- Kathleen Thorman, chair of the Gordon GOP; state Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper; state Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun; and Colt Chambers, chair of the Georgia Young Republicans -- as well as the "Trump Bus." Additionally, Velo Vineyard will be open and selling BBQ plates, and City Ballet will have merchandise available from various vendors.
La Rae Pennel, owner of City Ballet and president of Friends of Trump, said Monday that the idea for the rally began with a friend simply saying they ought to put together something to show their support for Trump, "and the thing just snowballed."
Pennel said the event is intended to help Trump get re-elected, to provide a way for people to sign up to vote, and to bring traffic into the downtown area to help businesses in the area.
"I certainly think it's going to put Calhoun on the map," she said. "One person can make a difference. It just takes one or two people to get together and work it out."
Pennel said once she got to work that plenty of people have joined in to help, including Fred Kittle and David Brandenburg from Cartersville, as well as Nick Land and Jody Darby, who work as vice president and secretary of the Friends of Trump group, respectively.
Thorman said via text message Monday that Trump's policies are growing the economy and that the media is silencing voices that support Trump. The two groups are aiming for the rally to to show that support.
"We love the president, and his policies are helping everyday Americans in small towns like ours," Thorman said.
A Facebook event page for the rally showed 158 people planning to attend the event, with another 649 interested as of Monday afternoon. Pennel said representatives from a group called Bikers for Trump have committed to attend as well.
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said extra security will be provided in the area on Saturday as a precaution. Pyle said parking could become a concern depending on turnout and suggested participants use the parking deck on South Piedmont Street across from the county courthouse.
For more information, see the Friends of Trump Rally event page on Facebook.