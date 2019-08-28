Leyner Argueta was diagnosed with Membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (MPGN) in 1997. A year later, his wife, Nina, donated one of her kidneys to save his life. Now, the Argueta family is hoping to find a second life-saving donor.
“We found out that he had a re-occurrence of MPGN six years after I donated him the kidney,” Nina said. “He went back on dialysis and he has been on it ever since.”
Even so, those who knew Leyner Argueta would never think of him as a person who was sick. He and his family take trips to Chicago and Florida each year to visit family, and he is a professor at Georgia Northwestern Technical College. In 2019, he was even named the 2019 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year for the Technical College System of Georgia.
His daughter, 18-year-old Kennesaw State University student Arisah Argueta, said he is always positive. Nina said much of that comes down to his faith. As a pastor at Faith Moves Maranatha Church in Calhoun, his faith has always been a source of comfort and joy in his life.
“He is such a positive person,” Nina said. “My son explained it like this: There are seasons when things are difficult and tough, and there are seasons when things are fine and a little more normal.”
Lately, things have been a little tougher.
Leyner has been in and out of the hospital multiple times over the last two months and, according to Nina, his treatment options are becoming more and more limited as time progresses.
“He is in a situation where he really needs a transplant because the options are becoming smaller and smaller. Treatments that used to work aren’t doing as much now,” she said. “So, it’s becoming crucial to find a donor.”
Arisha and her 15-year-old brother Daniel, who attends school at Sonoraville High, recognize just how important it is for their father to receive a transplant. That is why they worked together to build a Facebook page called ‘Let’s Find Leyner a Kidney.’ They hope someone will see the page, get tested as a potential donor, and be a match — for their father or someone else.
“I think a major goal for us is just making people aware of the importance of organ donation,” Nina said. “We want them to have an understanding of what it is to be a donor and how it can benefit so many lives and families.”
In the months since the page was first created, it has gone viral. Hundreds of Facebook users share their heartfelt videos, share comments, or reply with words of encouragement and compassion. Nina said that some users have even reached out over the platform to let the Arguetas know they will be getting tested as potential donors.
“Arisah sometimes knows of people who are getting tested and where they are in the process because they share it with her,” Nina said. “We haven’t found a match yet for him, but seeing that people want to help is amazing. Knowing that they’re getting tested is amazing. Maybe they can’t help us in our specific situation, but they could help someone else.”
As a living donor herself, Nina hopes to encourage others by sharing her experience. Many people, she said, fear the process of being tested because they think it will hurt or be dangerous in some way. That wasn’t the case for her.
“The first step for me was to do a health screen, where they ask questions about medical history because you do have to be pretty healthy to be a donor. Then, they test your blood type and ask you to do a urine test so they can measure your kidney function,” she said.
The next step is to undergo a tissue typing test. Tissue typing is a blood test that matches the number of antigens the donor and recipient share. The best match for the recipient is to have six out of six antigens match, but it is not necessary for all six to match for a transplant to be successful.
The final and, in Leyner’s case, most difficult test is known as cross-matching. It is a type of blood test through which doctors are able to tell whether or not a recipient’s body will react well to a donor’s kidney.
“Leyner is highly sensitive, the doctors say, so he can reject blood and organs more often,” Nina said. “Because of that, he is very difficult to match.”
Still, the Arguetas are hopeful.
“There is someone out there who is a match,” Nina said. “We believe that. We just have to find them.”
Leyner believes that too, and he is already dreaming of things he’d like to do after he receives his transplant. Among those plans are visits outside of the country and hiking trips with his family. He also wants to continue furthering his education.
“I teach at GNTC and have my Masters, but my goal is to get my Ph.D.,” Leyner said. “I’m a local pastor too, so I look forward to continuing to do that and to dedicating more time and energy into this community.”
To learn more about becoming an organ donor, visit https://emory.donorscreen.org.