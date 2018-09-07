In 2009, Congress designated September 11th as a National Day of Service and Remembrance. This Tuesday, Sept. 11, Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library is hosting a Day of Service from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
9/11 was a day when people came together during a horrible tragedy and put other’s needs above their own. “We want to make this a yearly event where every age can be involved in doing something special for our community,” said Nyala Edwards, library manager.
The library is offering all ages many opportunities of service to choose from. Opportunities include making tie-blankets for foster children, making treats for shelter animals, making cards for those in the military, veterans, first-responders and nursing home residents.
Join the Calhoun-Gordon County Library, located at 100 North Park Avenue in downtown Calhoun, this Tuesday, Sept. 11, and do a random act of kindness for someone and make them feel special and appreciated.
For more information, contact Nyala Edwards or Elizabeth Howard at 706-624-1456.