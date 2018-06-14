Local library, Morning Pointe give special Memorial Day butterfly release

CALHOUN, GA. -- For many people, butterflies symbolize freedom; that’s what it meant to Morning Pointe of Calhoun residents who hosted a special Memorial Day butterfly release party in partnership with the Calhoun-Gordon County Library.
To celebrate the final stages of life for the butterflies, the residents at the assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care community joined local children at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library to say goodbye to their beautiful insect friends by releasing them to the sky.
The seniors and kids spent time learning about the four stages of a butterfly’s life cycle -- egg, larva, pupa and adult -- and turning the experience into a symbolic moment for young and old alike. Taking place on Memorial Day, the event touched the hearts of everyone, as respects were paid for those who made the ultimate sacrifice resulting in American freedom.
Morning Pointe partners with local schools and organizations, embracing intergenerational activities that inspire both students and seniors as part of the life enrichment and Meaningful Day(tm) programs.
Pictured, Morning Pointe of Calhoun residents and local kids at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library led a special Memorial Day butterfly release ceremony to pay tribute to the men and women who served the nation.