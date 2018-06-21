Girl Scouts are doing amazing things in Gordon County. Gracie Kirkland, Anna Guider and Breanna Morris of troop 10630 all earned the prestigious Girl Scout Silver Award during a recent Court of Awards and Bridging Ceremony. The Silver Award is completed by Cadettes (middle school-age girls) who choose a project they are passionate about to make a difference in their community. These young ladies hosted a self-defense and healthy relationship class for other girls in Gordon County. Their dedicated troop leaders, Jennifer Holden and Susan Kirkland, are very proud of how hard these girls have worked to earn the Silver award and what they have accomplished.
Troop 07222 is a multi-level Girl Scout troop who also recently celebrated Girl Scouts bridging up to their next level of Girl Scouting. Angie Glosson and Beth Fields are the committed troop leaders. This year these girls participated in the United Way of Gordon County Color Run, caroled and passed out Christmas gifts at a couple of local nursing homes and donated cookies to the National Guard Armory through the Smiles4Military program. They also completed a service project by participating in cleanup efforts at Camp Misty Mountain. They participated in the Great Altoona Lake Cleanup and collected shoes for Soles for Souls.
For more information on joining Girl Scouts or volunteering, please contact Rachel Barker at rbarker@gsgatl.org or 678-787-1605 or visit www.gsgatl.org