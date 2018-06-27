Local Girl Scouts take mission trip to Kentucky

Members of American Heritage Girl Scout Troop GA0771 recently took a mission trip to Booneville and Owsley County, Kentucky.
Owsley County is the poorest county in the United States, but the people are amazing. The girls were welcomed with open arms and made to feel like part of the community. While there, they did many projects including painted a porch, visited with senior citizens, planted flowers and helped out at the Emma Quire Mission. The girls had a wonderful time and cannot wait to return. Pictured are Abbi King, Adison Moorehead, McKinzie Lemmons, and Tessani Lemmons with Mary “Mrs. Cooky” King - Troop Leader, Bruce King - Troop Shepherd, Gloria Childers - Troop Treasurer, Ariel King - Troop Assistant, and Nessa Garland - Emma Quire Mission Director.