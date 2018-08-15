Local Girl Scout troops organizing in community

An organizational meeting for girls and parents to find out more about joining Girl Scouts in the Calhoun-Gordon county area this year is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Calhoun Recreation Center, located on River Street. For more information, call Rachel Barker​, Senior Volunteer Support Specialist with Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta at 678-787-1605 or email her at RBarker@gsgatl.org.