At an unspecified time on Sunday or Monday, there will be a large release of water from Carter's Lake. This coupled with the predicted 1 inch of rain to fall on Gordon County on Sunday could lead to additional local flooding.
With several areas in the county just getting over the flooding from recent rains or still experiencing it, the latest forecast and Carter's Lake release are unwelcome news.
Courtney Taylor, the director of Gordon County Emergency Management, said in an email that past data shows the expected water release is exactly the same as the amount released in December 2015, which resulted in flooding in Gordon County.
"With this release and the additional rainfall we are expecting creeks and rivers to potentially rise quickly," Taylor said. "Please stay aware of this as we go through the weekend and early next week."
Taylor reminded residents, as he has done for the last several weeks, to not drive through standing water on roads and do not drive around barricades.
The National Weather Service says rain accompanying thunderstorms and winds Sunday could increase the risk for downed trees (due to wet soil), tornadoes, and flooding of creeks and rivers.