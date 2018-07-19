Local FireHouse Subs taking water donations for local first responders on Saturday, Aug. 4

FireHouse Subs H2O For Heroes needs your help!
Up to 75 percent of the American population falls short of the 10 daily cups of water prescribed by the National Academy of Medicine-which means that most people in the U.S. are functioning in a chronic state of dehydration.
FireHouse Subs is committed to serving their local community. On Saturday, Aug. 4, bring in an unopened 24-pack of bottled water and receive a medium sub. All water will go to local fire and police departments to be distributed to those in need. The offer is limited one sub per person per case of water. FireHouse Subs in Calhoun is located at 1131 S Wall Street in Calhoun.
FireHouse Subs reminds the community that heat exposure can cause dehydrations, which can cause dangerous conditions like cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Know the warning signs of heat-related illness: dizziness, nausea, fatigue, headache, rapid heartbeat, chest pain, fainting and breathing problems.
The more you sweat, the more you need to drink- for every pound of sweat lost, rehydrate with at least a pint of water. And made sure to pre-hydrate by drinking plenty of fluids in the hours before you’re in heat so you aren’t starting at a fluid deficit.
For more information on H2O For Heroes, visit firehousesubs.com.