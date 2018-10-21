As Hurricane Michael came ashore last week, members of the Calhoun and Gordon County fire departments were already in South Georgia with the Region Six Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force.
Gordon County Fire and Rescue members Nathan Saylors, Zevan Gilbert and Adam Diskey along with Calhoun Fire Department members Lenny Nesbitt and Scott Fox were part of the initial task force team responding to Miller County in South Georgia. They returned earlier this week, just as local firefighters Jason Underwood and Adam Duvall were sent down with 15 other task force members from fire departments in Northwest Georgia in a relief effort to Seminole County.
“The folks down there are very resilient,” said Nesbitt, the Calhoun fire chief, adding that though residents there were devastated, the farming community rallied together to push on in the wake of the destructive hurricane.
Nesbitt and Saylors, a division chief for Gordon County, were on the Instant Management Team which led the command post rendering aid to the community. The team was “the right arm” of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency in Miller County, Nesbitt said.
There was no electricity, water, sewer or gas service across the county, Nesbitt said, and there main goal was to organize the resources coming in from outside the county and deliver them where needed, especially diesel fuel for the hospital to operate its generators. Water, ice and MREs food packages were delivered as part of the initial response.
“It was really what you saw in the news for Florida but not as structurally damaging,” Nesbitt said of the hurricane’s impact in South Georgia.
The electrical issues in Miller County were not necessarily due to damage to infrastructure in the county, but rather issues with the transmission lines outside of it, Nesbitt said.
In addition, there were “about 40 total guys from the search and rescue side of it doing field work,” Nesbitt said. This work entailed doing house-to-house searches and cutting away fallen trees and limbs from roads and structures, he continued, as well as checking on residents of homes that were not completely destroyed to see if they needed anything, such as medications or food or water.
Response efforts have now shifted to a recovery phase, Nesbitt said, as much of the groundwork in Miller County had concluded by the time they left, with water and electricity back up for service.