Ken Bruce, an EMT with AdventHealth Gordon EMS, was named the EMS Region 1 EMT of the Year recently.
Bruce received the award during the 40th annual Northwest Georgia Region 1 Emergency Medical Services Council Awards Banquet on Thursday. The banquet is held each year to award emergency responders for their outstanding service to communities across Northwest Georgia. The banquet was held at the West Georgia Technical College campus in Waco this year.
The EMT of the Year Award is presented to a currently licensed Region 1 EMT, EMT-I, or AEMT and is employed by, or volunteers with, a Region 1 licensed EMS provider (ambulance, first responder or air service) who has contributed significantly to EMS at the community, regional and/or state level as defined as going far above and beyond the call of duty, whether in the direct delivery of patient care or in programs offered to the community that enhance the standing of EMS and/or the education of the public. The recipient of this award is selected by an average of the scores of three independent judges.
The ceremony for the 40th year celebration began with the presentation of Pioneer of Region 1 EMS Awards to original council members: Buddy Autry, Larry Ballew, Patti Nethery, Johnny Crabtree, Robert Graham, Robert Gammon and Herman Spivey, M.D.
Bruce also received the EMT of the Year Award at the 2018 Gordon EMS Service Awards Banquet held at Belmont Baptist Church late last year.
Others recognized included Jeremy Thompson and R.G. Hice II, both of AdventHealth Murray EMS. They received the David Loftin Pediatric Call of the Year Award.
The award is named after David Loftin, who was the first paramedic in Floyd County and was hired to write a federal grant to establish an EMS system in Northwest Georgia. The grant was successful, and he worked over the next 30 years to establish Advanced Life Support on every ambulance answering emergency calls in Northwest Georgia. He was one of the first six paramedic instructors in Georgia and he also worked with the Safe Kids organizations and child car-seat safety programs for 16 years. He is now retired but is still involved in projects with Northwest Georgia EMS Systems, Inc. and the Coverdale Stroke Consortium. The recipient of this award is selected by David Loftin along with the scores of two other independent judges.
Hamilton EMS had an individual winner in Randy Goodwin, who took home the Danny Hall Memorial Paramedic of the Year Award.
Danny was involved in Fire and EMS Services in both Floyd and Murray Counties for decades. He was a paramedic supervisor for Floyd Medical Center EMS and was regularly involved in training across the region. His uncompromising dedication for quality patient care was demonstrated by his willingness to work at Floyd Medical Center EMS with colon cancer to within weeks of his death. Those that knew him said that he had a will of steel and a heart of gold. The recipient of this award is selected by Jaina Carnes, Danny’s widow, along with the scores of two other independent judges.
Also, Hamilton EMS was named the Region 1 EMS Service of the Year.
This award is presented to any Region 1 EMS Service and/or licensed first responder service or air ambulance service which has not only maintained a high-performance level and spotless record but has also made improvements or contributions which benefit the citizens it serves and has contributed significantly by going far above and beyond the call of duty to EMS at the community, regional and/or state level. The recipient of this award is selected by an average of the scores of three independent judges.