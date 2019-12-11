The GEM Theatre is pleased to announce that Joni Harbin, a well-known local comedian, will be headlining the GEM stage on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
Harbin, who is known as the “Funniest Woman in Gordon County,” has been perfecting her comedic skills all her life but made her first stage appearance in 2010, when she worked as the emcee of United Way of Gordon County’s “Dancing with the Stars” fundraising event.
Since then, she has appeared as the opening act for James Gregory twice at the GEM Theatre, and for singer BJ Thomas in Cartersville. She regularly emcees the Baxter Dean Junior Runway Show. Harbin wrote and appeared in several plays for the Voluntary Action Center and often appears as the guest speaker at local events. This will be her fourth show at the GEM Theatre.
“We are thrilled to have Joni back on the GEM stage,” said Kim Brazell, theater manager. “Joni’s humor is relatable. We have all been there, and she makes us see that it’s OK to laugh at ourselves and in certain situations.”
Harbin takes her everyday life and turns it into material for her routine, making the mundane aspects of life hilarious and fun. Her one-woman show is clean, fun and great entertainment that is appropriate for the entire family.
Tickets for the Joni Harbin Show are on sale now for $20 prior to show day and $25 on the day of the show. Box office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., or tickets cane be purchased by calling the GEM Theatre at 706-625-3132, or anytime online at calhoungemtheatre.org.