Almost three years ago, the Chick-fil-A in Calhoun bought a cardboard baler to reduce their contributions to landfills. They began to pay a company to pick up and recycle their cardboard. Until they met Shawn Chastain, that is.
Upon having a conversation with Chastain, who works at the Calhoun Recycling Center, Jonathan and Crystal Purser, who own and operate Calhoun’s Chick-fil-A, both realized they could be helping the city by donating their recycling.
Jonathan Purser, who works as the facility operator, and Crystal Pruser, the hospitality director, decided to help their city and lessen their trash output at the same time.
“It’s a new venture for us as we find ways to simplify and be more conscious of what’s going into the landfill,” Crystal Purser said. “It’s been great working with the city. It’s an extremely helpful partnership.”
The Chick-fil-A, which is stationed on Ga. 53, has been in business for around 20 years, and over the past few years, the Pursers have become more aware of ways they could be better helping the environment.
In the beginning stages of their recycling efforts, Crystal said they looked toward Chick-fil-A’s headquarters in Atlanta, which has a sustainability component that looks at reducing environmental footprints. The chain’s headquarters is researching using paper cups and paper straws down the line, though those transitions might take a bit of time.
Gleaning inspiration from the corporate office, the Calhoun location started off recycling Styrofoam, and did that until a local company decided to no longer take it. Whenever they got a new employee, they started to hand out a reusable mug for the worker to keep at the restaurant for breaks.
And they even began to get their recycled peanut oil picked up by Griffin Industries, which Crystal Purser said considerably decreases their landfill waste. But their largest amount of recycled material by far was cardboard.
Crystal Purser said the store bales around 1,500 pounds of cardboard weekly, with each bale being around 25 pounds. When they reach a certain amount of bales, they used to call another company and pay for it to be picked up, but now they call the CRC. The center from there is able to sell the bales for a profit.
“It enables the recycling center to recycle things that are not as profitable like glass,” Crystal Purser said, referring to the financial support Chick-fil-A’s cardboard provides for the center.
Chastain said the center currently accepts glass, though the profitable return is heavily outweighed by the cost of distribution, transportation and storage. But because of the generosity of local companies and industries, the CRC has been able to expand their limits.
Judy Peterson, the city’s recycling coordinator, said she can’t find nicer people than the Pursers. Peterson said she is amazed that not only does the restaurant donate their cardboard, but that they also bale it.
“(The Pursers) are helping just because they can and they want to,” Peterson said. “We both know they could easily call someone tomorrow and sell their cardboard, but it’s so well appreciated.”
Cardboard is one of the main materials that the center makes a profit on, and because of donations received by companies like Chick-fil-A, the center is able to have composting, accept old appliances and take in materials that are less financially valuable.
“It’s a win-win,” Crystal Purser said.