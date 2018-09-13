Local CGCREA members attend Area GREA meeting

Gary Lemmons and Netha Dunlap of the Calhoun-Gordon County Retired Educators Association, Mickey Wendell (state president of Georgia Retired Educators Association), Kathy Russell and Debbie Lemmons, also of CGCREA, recently attended the Area GREA meeting in Ringgold. The GREA president shared his theme for the GREA units for 2018-2019-”Share the Light.” Each unit is to spotlight a person who Shared the Light with them to become a teacher at their monthly meetings.
The first meeting for Calhoun-Gordon County Retired Educators Association is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Fellowship begins at 10 a.m. with the business meeting beginning at 10:30 a.m. GREA news and plans for the CGCREA unit for the coming year will be discussed. A covered dish lunch will be enjoyed after the meeting.
Kathy Russell, CGCREA president, is encouraging present members, new members and recent retirees to attend.