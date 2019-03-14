John Link thinks the classic car craze is still about freedom for people of a certain age. The Calhoun resident currently serves as president of the Southeastern GTO Association, and he has owned and restored classic Pontiacs for years.
“The late ’50s, ’60s generation — we were so interested in cars because it meant freedom to us,” he says. “As you turned 15 or 16, depending on what state you lived in, you were able to drive, and therefore, you had more freedom than you had had before … All the car culture guys from the ’50s and ’60s are now of retirement age and are at the age where they have enough money to be able to do this.”
A different view
He says his generation sees cars differently than do the young people of today.
“(They) primarily look at cars as a means of getting from here to there,” he says. “(Their cars) all look like turtles, and it’s just a matter of getting in the car and driving from point A to point B, but for us, it was much different. Computers and cellphones didn’t exist, so to have a social life as a teenager, you did it in your car. … Every year, the car models changed, and we all knew what they were and everything that went with that. That culture is alive now with the retirees.”
There are a variety of ways in which people choose to be involved with classic cars, he says.
“Even within the hobby, you have people that are interested in just showing a car,” he says. “They never drive their car — they’ve restored it or had it restored, and they trailer it to a show, or whatever. They never really drive them. And you have the guys who are drivers and performance people … and then you have people who are really interested in just working on them because they enjoy working on cars. And I fall in that category.”
The Links
Link was a Navy aircraft mechanic for 24½ years, six of them on active duty. He and his wife, Kevin Link, moved to Calhoun from the Acworth area in June of 2017. They celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary in November. They spent time working in the insurance industry, and they owned several mail and parcel centers over the years.
Their blended family has yielded 10 grandchildren. The couple is active in their local church, and they have hosted two events for the GTO Association at their Rosedale farm north of Calhoun. John Link has a shop on the property outfitted with benches and tools for working on his personal GTO, a 1969 model shrouded in gleaming Matador Red.
‘I was always a Pontiac guy back in the day I had a ’63 LeMans and then a ’69 LeMans and then later on, I bought a ’68 LeMans, so Pontiac has always been my background,” he says.
His brand loyalty began early in his driving career.
“I had a great experience,” he says. “My first car was a ’50 Ford because it cost $100. Of course, back then, when you’re making a dollar an hour, it’s a full week’s pay. And I got into it (classic car ownership) because you have that nostalgia for those days and those cars that you liked.”