Local Boy Scouts hold quarterly Court of Honor

Boy Scout Troop 22, along with their families and friends, held their quarterly Court of Honor in June at the Calhoun Recreation Park Pavilion.
After the traditional pot-luck dinner, the Scouts received merit badges and rank advancements, many of which were earned or completed during a week at Camp Sidney Dew for BSA Summer Camp.
The summer Court of Honor is usually held outdoors in a more relaxed atmosphere such as the recreation park. This, by no means, makes it a less significant or solemn ceremony. The Scouts work hard to complete individual merit badges and rank advancements and having them awarded with family and friends in attendance makes the achievement even more rewarding. The rank advancements are made especially more inspiring because the Scout’s parents are asked to come forward and stand with their Scout as he receives his new rank patch. Each goal achieved in a Scout’s path to success is a special moment for the individual Scout, his family and the troop itself.
Boy Scout Troop 22 is sponsored by Calhoun First United Methodist Church.