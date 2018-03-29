Local Boy Scouts hold Court of Honor

Boy Scout Troop 22, along with their families and friends, gathered recently for their quarterly Court of Honour.
This particular Court of Honour was made even more special by the welcoming of four new members – Webelo II’s from Cub Scout Pack 22. When Webelos join Boy Scouts, there is a very special ceremony called a Crossover. During this ceremony, the Webelo Scouts line up at one end of a bridge. Their Cub Scout Master stands there with them and asks each one, individually, if he is ready to join Boy Scouts; each one then responds they are ready – at which time the Cub Scout Master removes their Cub Scout neckerchief and blue Cub Scout epaulets. The Webelo Cub Scout then crosses the bridge where he is met by the Boy Scout Troop Master who asks if the troop is ready to welcome a new member. The joint response being in the affirmative, the Scout Master then affixes the green Boy Scout epaulets and the Boy Scout neckerchief; shakes the young man’s hand and congratulates the new Troop 22 member on becoming a member of the troop. The new troop member proceeds down a line of all the existing Troop 22 members, shaking each one’s hand, being welcomed, and then takes his place at the end of the Troop 22 line-up.
This time honored tradition is considered somewhat of a rite-of-passage where a boy begins his journey toward becoming a young man of responsibility, honesty, loyalty and reverence as depicted in the Boy Scout Law.
After the Crossover ceremony, the Court of Honour continued with various Scouts announcing specific awards and advancements to certain members of the troop and the presentation of Merit Badges completed by each Boy Scout. The announcement was made that two members of the troop had their Eagle award ceremony recently, which was attended by their proud families and friends, as well as, troop members and their families.The Eagle award is the highest award in Boy Scouting, one which less than 4 percent of all Boy Scouts achieve.
Boy Scout Troop 22 is sponsored by Calhoun First United Methodist Church.