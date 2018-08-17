Local Boy Scouts enjoy caving adventure in Chattanooga

Boy Scout Troop 22 went “underground” recently by going on the Wild Cave Expedition Tour at Raccoon Mountain Caverns in Chattanooga, Tenn. They were accompanied by siblings, parents and leaders. The Wild Cave Expedition Tour, also known as the ‘get muddy’ tour, requires physical exertion such as crawling and pushing or pulling oneself forward using arms and legs. Participants are required to wear gloves, pads, lights and helmets – which are provided. Participants are also advised to wear clothing that can be washed; however, the advisory also cautions not all stains will come out in the wash. During the expedition, the guide explained how caves are formed and showed examples of stalactites, stalagmites, soda straws, flow stone and natural bridges, among other sights. The Scouts also saw some cave wildlife – bats and salamanders, both harmless to humans. Everyone had a grand time; and the advisory was completely accurate. BSA Troop 22 is sponsored by Calhoun First United Methodist Church.
