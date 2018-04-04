Local Boy Scouts conduct field exercises

Boy Scout Troop 22 conducted a field exercise for their Search and Rescue Merit Badge on Saturday, Feb. 24.
The day began with a ‘round-up’ call to all Scouts to meet at Calhoun First United Methodist Church to gear up and travel to the ‘emergency site.’ At the church, the Scouts were given the details of the mock emergency- there had been a massive multi-car pile-up on the Interstate, possibly involving hazardous fluids – and a child had been lost somewhere in the vicinity of Georgia Northwestern Technical College. Since all emergency personnel in the area had responded to the Interstate accident, Troop 22 had been called out to find the child.
When they arrived at the college, the Scouts actually found the child in the parking area. However, the child reported that he had been found by Troop 22’s Scoutmaster, Allan Gilreath, who had then been attacked by a wild beast and had thrown his mobile phone to the child and told him to run to the college. The child was so distraught he could not remember from which direction he had run and therefore could not assist in locating Scoutmaster Gilreath.
Troop 22 then organized into units to complete a grid search of the entire area. Using two-way radios to stay connected with the main crew at base headquarters, the Scouts performed the search.
During the search, they experienced their own situations (injury to one of the search party members, an emergency recall of all members due to possible hazardous fumes from the Interstate accident, and radio failure). Once they located Scoutmaster Gilreath, the Scouts then had to assess his injuries – a broken leg, head contusions and lacerations on one arm - and determine how to transport him from a marshy thicket of privet to an area where 911 services could pick him up.
While Medic Bradley Putnam tended to the Scoutmaster’s injuries, the other Scouts fashioned a stretcher and devised a plan to slide the injured man out of the privet and then carry him to the nearest hard surface.
At the conclusion of the exercise, the Scouts evaluated their performance and discussed the results.
Scoutmaster Gilreath, thankfully, had made a miraculous recovery. It should be noted that, during the entire exercise, Troop 22 transmitted via the two-way radios to anyone listening, that they were conducted a training exercise and there was no real emergency in the area.
Boy Scout Troop 22 is sponsored by Calhoun First United Methodist Church.