The Chattooga County Beekeepers Association is nearing the time of year when they will offer their introduction class, which teaches the importance of beekeeping and how humans are affected by the success of honeybees.
The association, which was established seven years ago, has served Northwest Georgia since the club’s beginning. They host monthly meetings and occasional seminars to educate those interested in beekeeping. They’ve also offered a certification class.
President Sophia Price, who has been an officer since the club’s origination, said that honeybees are one of the foundations of life and food as we know it.
“Honeybees give us life,” Price said. “Everything bees give us is good for us in some form or fashion.”
Price said around one third of the food humans eat is thanks to the pollination of a honeybee. And she said the goal of the club is to spread information of how significant bees truly are to the survival of other creatures.
“It’s out there, we just need to learn about it,” Price said.
She commented that recently there have been more honeybee community groups popping up in the Northwest Georgia region, but the Chattooga County club was the first in the area to be state approved.
“For a while, we were the only club with the Georgia Beekeepers Association in Northwest Georgia,” she said.
The club aims to educate and develop interest in honeybees and beekeeping, specifically in rural areas. For the past years of the club’s existence, Price and other officers have tried to provide a space for beekeepers to gather, share knowledge and bond over their common hobby.
The club regularly hosts informational seminars in order for those interested in beekeeping to find a place to start. In addition, the club has been known to visit local schools and speak to students about the importance of honeybees and pollination.
“We go to fourth-grade classes with the Farm Bureau and 4-H to talk to students, and we also help with Ag Day activities,” Price said.
She said one of the most important parts of the club is educating young people that will pick up the hobby in the future.
“Bees give us so much more than we can begin to imagine,” the president said.
Their annual “Introduction to Beekeeping” seminar, which they’ve provided for the past six years, will take place on Jan. 12 at the Chattooga County Agriculture Building, 32 Middle School Road in Summerville.
This how-to seminar will be led by club members and will provide an overview of beekeeping, as well as discussions on the biology behind the business, varieties of species, hive types and potential challenges a new beekeeper might face.
For more information on event fees, registration and topics, contact Randy Rolen at 423-304-2714.