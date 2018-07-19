Local Auxiliary picks up awards at 98th annual American Legion Auxiliary Department of Georgia

At the 98th annual American Legion Auxiliary Department of Georgia, June 21 - 24, 2018, Unit 47 Paul Gwin received the following awards:
Auxiliary Emergency Fund: 2nd Place, Evie Jean Grooms Plaque submitted by Sharon Elliott
Children and Youth Certificate: Submitted by Brenda Brake
Education: 1st Place, Margret Allen Lewis Trophy submitted by Dr. Joann T. Meadows
History Certificate: Submitted by Arthene Bressler
Scrapbook Certificate: Submitted by Linda Whittenburg
Attending from Unit 47 Paul Gwin, left to right, are: Anita Owens, Department of Georgia President 2017-2018; Joann Meadows, Department of Georgia President 2005-06 and winner of Educational Trophy; Linda Whittenburg, Unit 47 Paul Gwin President; Pat Sutler, Unit 47 Sergeant-at-Arms; Mary Beth Desmuke, Unit 47 member. Not pictured: Connie Pack, Unit 47 2nd Vice President.