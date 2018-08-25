Local author takes readers to Zambia in latest book

Calhoun, GA - When local author, Heather Hunt, traveled to the Zambian bush on a mission trip, she never expected that her work would inspire her next book...but that is exactly what happened. While “This Little Light” is a work of Women’s Fiction, it is indisputable that the rigors and tragedies of Zambian life are clearly reflected as the author chronicles the experiences of nurse practitioner, Emeline Morgan, who leaves her home in Tennessee to run a health clinic in a remote Zambian village. As she works tirelessly to combat disease and death in her new home, Emeline is drawn into the lives around her. Set amidst the breathtaking beauty and ever-present danger of the African bush, Emeline discovers that even in the darkest times, hope and love endure.
Like Hunt’s previous works, including the Amazon best-seller, “Gifts of Life,” “This Little Light” remains true to the poignant and heartfelt themes of faith, family, friendship and the inescapable path of true love.
“A story I could not put down. From the very beginning, this author grabs you and doesn’t let you go until the last page.” – Love 2 Read Novels (Gifts of Life)
“A rare find, a jewel in the flooded market of Kindle novels.” – Val’s Vicinity (Aging with Gracie)
About the Author: Life-long Gordon County resident, Heather Hunt, is the author of six works of Women’s Fiction. She also writes Early Reader and Middle Grades Fiction as H.K. Hunt. A pastor’s wife, mother, nurse and amateur seamstress, she has a heart for missions and lives on her family’s farm in the Red Bud Community. “This Little Light” and the author’s other works are available on Amazon in e-book format and can be downloaded on any reading device, computer or phone with a Kindle app.