Local Ag Hero Worley reflects on his time serving the Gordon County community

If you’ve ever heard the comment “If you have food on your table, thank a farmer,” it could be because of Ag Heroes like Phil Worley, who has served Gordon County, and the State of Georgia, through his more than 50 years work with University of Georgia Cooperative Extension.
The UGA Extension was formed more than 100 years ago to provide scientific research-based information and resources including programs, workshops, field days, blogs, newsletters and information concerning agriculture and farming, home ownership, lawn care, family information and teacher support. UGA Extension is also home to the Georgia 4-H youth development program.
Born in Alpharetta, Worley was active in 4-H and FFA in high school.
“My Grandfather farmed and I wanted to be a farmer since I was a small boy,” said Worley.
After high school, Worley attended the University of Georgia, where he began working for UGA as a student in the Animal Science Department in 1967. He graduated from UGA with a degree in Animal Science in 1970. He met his wife, Sarah, who also worked for Extension, at a 4-H event in 1972. Together, they have three sons: Ben, Paul and Daniel, who all participated in 4-H livestock programs. Worley now has six grandchildren, all living in Gordon County.
“After college, I decided that the risks of starting into farming without owning a farm to start with were just too great so I went to work for Extension and raised a few cattle on the side,” said Worley. “I have enjoyed my career in agriculture and hopefully have been have been able to be a service to many agricultural producers.”
Worley began his career after graduating UGA as a County Extension Livestock Agent in Gwinnett County. In 1974, he moved to Eatonton, working as the County Agent in an area that is heavy in dairy farming.
“As a County Agent, I worked with 4-H and all areas of agriculture in my county,” said Worley of his experience with dairy farming, “but beef and forage production have always been a primary focus for me.”
Worley partially retired from UGA around 15 years ago, but will fully retire later this year. He currently serves as the UGA Research and Education Farm Manager.
“I work with our staff, the UGA Research Scientists, County Extension Agents, Vo-Ag Teachers, farm producers and the public to try to provide accurate and unbiased, research-based information on the latest and most efficient farming methods,” said Worley.
With more than 50 years working for UGA, Worley has high accolades for the Extension and what has been accomplished in his time there.
“I am proud of the roll that UGA Research and Extension have made in helping farmers to produce a higher quality, safer, cheaper and more abundant food supply for the people in this country and the world,” said Worley. “When I was in high school, the average American farmer was able to feed about 23 people. Now, the average farmer feeds about 155 people. This frees up most of the population to pursue other careers. Our Center in particular has had a great impact in the area of forage production and on modernizing beef cattle breeding. This research has added millions of dollars for producers and contributed greatly to improved beef production in Georgia and around the world.”
This research has also been invaluable to the Gordon County community, which is heavily dependent upon agriculture.
“Agriculture is still very important to the economy in Gordon County,” said Worley. “The County ranks 12th out of 159 counties in Georgia in the value of commodities as they leave the farm- $250,333,959 in 2016. The top commodities are poultry, beef cattle and turf. We are very fortunate to live in a somewhat rural county. I think that counties that provide a good mix of agricultural and non-agricultural jobs and careers usually make great places to live and raise a family.”
Worley sees many opportunities for the younger generation in agriculture careers in the coming years.
“Many young people today don’t think they will have the resources to ever farm for a living. That may be true, but there are many interesting and good paying jobs available in the agricultural service, food production and processing fields,” said Worley. “Most UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences graduates have the choice of several great jobs available when they graduate. Anyone interested in a career in Agriculture can contact their County Extension Service for more information. Also, there has recently been an increase in the number of young people actually entering farming as a career. It is difficult but it can be done. We will always need farmers.”
Current Gordon County Extension Agent Greg Bowman has benefitted from Worley’s expertise for many years and values everything Worley has done for the local Extension office.
“Mr. Worley has been a mentor to me by always having an open door and always willing to share his experience with county agents,” said Bowman. “Mr. Worley is always offering a helping hand to benefit Extension and research-based programming efforts. He is a true friend to agriculture and has strived to give producers factual information to better their farming operations.“
Worley is thankful for his career and has his retirement planned out in hopes of spending more time with family and continuing to help the community.
“I feel that God has blessed me greatly with my wonderful family, a great career and the opportunity to work with and serve many wonderful people my whole life,” said Worley. “I appreciate the opportunities for service to my fellow man that UGA has provided me. I now plan to spend more time with grandkids, do more with real estate and I hope to find some volunteer work that I can enjoy and be of further help to others.”