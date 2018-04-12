On Friday, April 6, ten Gordon County 4-H’ers competed at the Georgia 4-H Dairy Cattle Judging Contest. Dairy cattle are scored on four major areas: frame (15 percent of score); dairy strength (25 percent), rear feet and legs (20 percent), and udder (40 percent). The 4-H’ers judged five classes of cattle on these areas, including Brown Swiss summer yearlings, Holstein two year olds, Jersey fall calves, Holstein winter yearlings, and Jersey three year olds. Senior competitors, those in 9th-12th grade, had to give a set of reasons for how they placed the animals in three of the five classes. Junior competitors, those in 4th-8th grade, had to give a set of reasons for how they placed the animals in one of the classes.
The Gordon County 4-H Junior Team, including Joshua Carr, Kennedy Chambers, Kylie Hurd, Hunter Petty, and Katie Reynolds, placed third in the contest, with Joshua Carr placing 9th overall and Kylie Hurd placing 10th overall as individuals.
The Gordon County 4-H Senior Team, including Annelies Carr, Hannah McElrath, Gabrielle Ralston, Jazmine Ralston, and Carol Ann Worsham, placed second in the contest, only 17 points behind first place Coweta County. Gabrielle Ralston placed 2nd overall, Jazmine Ralston placed 5th, Annelies Carr 7th, and Hannah McElrath 10th, and Carol Ann Worsham 11th as individuals.