Twenty-one Gordon County 4-H’ers in grades 4-6 competed on Jan. 26 at Cloverleaf Project Achievement, a public speaking and project competition for Northwest Georgia. 

Participants pick a project area of interest, research the topic, write a four to six minute presentation, create posters and other visual aids to go with the presentation, and then present the project to others. 

In competition, there are over 60 different project categories, most of which include oral presentations, though some 4-H’ers competed in special presentations in food preparation, sewing or the performing arts categories of instrumental, vocal and dance. 

There were 579 total competitors at the event, with participants from Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Heard, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties. 

Gordon County 4-H participants were:

Belwood Elementary

Annie Betancourt – marine and coastal ecology – second place

Elijah Bozeman – poultry and egg science

Braedyn Childers – paleontology

Madison Ensley – veterinary science – second place

William Parrish – general recreation

Calhoun Elementary

Lowry Duggin – historic places and events – first place

Max V. Tolbert Elementary

Hayden Hyde – workforce preparation and career development – first place

Lily Perez – workforce preparation and career development –second place

Sidney Petty – crafts

Makayla Williams – wildlife 

Red Bud Elementary

Clayton Haddox – performing arts instrumental – third place

W.L. Swain Elementary

Ansley Chastain – cat care – third place

Baylee Chastain – dog care and training

Ashworth Middle

Daniel Brookshire – engineering and mechanics – first place

Anslee O’Mahony – historic people – first place

Red Bud Middle

Brianna Alvarez – international – third place

Makena Blalock – human development – first place

Luke Fox – performing arts general – second place

Rachel Harmon – marine and coastal ecology – first place

Jayme Morgan – health – third place

Hailey Stafford – horse – second place

Certified teen leaders from each of the participating counties also assisted with the day’s events by being project judges, carnival leaders, hall monitors and project mentors for the Cloverleaf 4-H participants. The teen leaders from Gordon County were Annelies Carr, Holli Kile, Savannah Lowery, Hannah McElrath, Halle Moore and Jazmine Ralston.

4-H calendar

Sunday

Shotgun team practice begins

Tuesday

Homeschool Club meeting at 3:30 p.m. for K-12th grade homeschool students

Cloverbuds Club meeting at 5 p.m. for K-third grade students from any school

4-H Night – Chinese New Year Party at 6 p.m. for K-12th grade students from any school

Thursday

4-H Program Development Team meeting at 5:30 p.m.

In-School programming schedule

Tuesday

Fairmount Elementary – fifth grade

Wednesday

Belwood Elementary – fifth grade

Sonoraville Elementary – fifth grade

Thursday

Red Bud Middle

Friday

W.L. Swain Elementary – fifth grade