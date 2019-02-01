Twenty-one Gordon County 4-H’ers in grades 4-6 competed on Jan. 26 at Cloverleaf Project Achievement, a public speaking and project competition for Northwest Georgia.
Participants pick a project area of interest, research the topic, write a four to six minute presentation, create posters and other visual aids to go with the presentation, and then present the project to others.
In competition, there are over 60 different project categories, most of which include oral presentations, though some 4-H’ers competed in special presentations in food preparation, sewing or the performing arts categories of instrumental, vocal and dance.
There were 579 total competitors at the event, with participants from Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Heard, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.
Gordon County 4-H participants were:
Belwood Elementary
Annie Betancourt – marine and coastal ecology – second place
Elijah Bozeman – poultry and egg science
Braedyn Childers – paleontology
Madison Ensley – veterinary science – second place
William Parrish – general recreation
Calhoun Elementary
Lowry Duggin – historic places and events – first place
Max V. Tolbert Elementary
Hayden Hyde – workforce preparation and career development – first place
Lily Perez – workforce preparation and career development –second place
Sidney Petty – crafts
Makayla Williams – wildlife
Red Bud Elementary
Clayton Haddox – performing arts instrumental – third place
W.L. Swain Elementary
Ansley Chastain – cat care – third place
Baylee Chastain – dog care and training
Ashworth Middle
Daniel Brookshire – engineering and mechanics – first place
Anslee O’Mahony – historic people – first place
Red Bud Middle
Brianna Alvarez – international – third place
Makena Blalock – human development – first place
Luke Fox – performing arts general – second place
Rachel Harmon – marine and coastal ecology – first place
Jayme Morgan – health – third place
Hailey Stafford – horse – second place
Certified teen leaders from each of the participating counties also assisted with the day’s events by being project judges, carnival leaders, hall monitors and project mentors for the Cloverleaf 4-H participants. The teen leaders from Gordon County were Annelies Carr, Holli Kile, Savannah Lowery, Hannah McElrath, Halle Moore and Jazmine Ralston.
4-H calendar
Sunday
Shotgun team practice begins
Tuesday
Homeschool Club meeting at 3:30 p.m. for K-12th grade homeschool students
Cloverbuds Club meeting at 5 p.m. for K-third grade students from any school
4-H Night – Chinese New Year Party at 6 p.m. for K-12th grade students from any school
Thursday
4-H Program Development Team meeting at 5:30 p.m.
In-School programming schedule
Tuesday
Fairmount Elementary – fifth grade
Wednesday
Belwood Elementary – fifth grade
Sonoraville Elementary – fifth grade
Thursday
Red Bud Middle
Friday
W.L. Swain Elementary – fifth grade