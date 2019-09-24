Organizers are telling guests to make plans to pack a picnic, a blanket and chairs, and head to Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden for an incredible evening under the stars, with live music and a movie, by the light of the moon in what they call a one-of-a-kind art environment.
Voted SXSW Best of Fest, “The Winding Stream” will be showing outdoors at Paradise Garden the evening of Saturday, Sept. 28, following live music while the sun sets with Sam Wheelock.
This award winning documentary tells the dramatic tale of the Carters, the Cashes and their impact on the course of country music, in a 90-minute music documentary produced and directed by Beth Harrington.
“Part history, part family saga, the film highlights a who’s who of country music including Johnny Cash, George Jones, Rosanne Cash, Kris Kristofferson, John Prine, The Carolina Chocolate Drops and more,” said Harrington.
Wheelock will kick things off performing his eclectic mixture of original music, and fresh arrangements of traditional songs, with a little music history lesson on the side. All keeping with an eclectic southern Appalachian theme.
Generously sponsored by Chattooga County 4-H, Music and a Movie will begin with music at 7:30 p.m. and the movie to start at dusk.
Exploring the garden by moonlight is just an added perk. This event is free for kids younger than 12 and for Chattooga County residents. Regular tickets include admission into the garden and the Visitors Center, as well as the Movie and Music: $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students.
For advance tickets visit movieinparadise.eventbrite.com or call Paradise
Garden at 706-808-0800. In the event of rain, the event will be held inside the Visitors Center.