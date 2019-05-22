By the third grade, not only are children supposed to transition from “learning to read” to “reading to learn,” but they are also expected to be at proficient literacy levels. Arianne Weldon shared that only 37 percent of Georgia students are at this age.
Weldon spoke at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s first annual booster lunch on Friday about child literacy in Georgia and her attempts to bring awareness to external factors that affect language skills.
Weldon is the director of the Get Georgia Reading campaign and has spent her career in child epidemiology – or the study of public health. And while she doesn’t specialize in teaching students how to read, she’s been studying literacy levels in Georgia students for the past six years, specifically zeroing in on third-grade students and their reading abilities.
Through studying graduation rates and comparing them to third-grade reading levels, as well as conducting other methods of research, Weldon has been able to conclude that by the end of third grade, if students are proficiently literate, then they have better chances of being successful later on in life.
Some of the factors she listed as being influential of reading levels included physical and mental health, child care conditions, early brain development and even parental education levels.
“The maternal level of education is one of the most significant predictors of a child’s literacy outcomes,” Weldon said. “But language skills, such as expressive and receptive language, in fact are greater of an impact than poverty and parental education. When children don’t have language, their behavior becomes their language.”
Weldon clearly communicated that literacy is not just about reading or the education system, but it also includes factors like home atmosphere, summer learning loss and even school attendance.
“One half of children in preschool and elementary schools in Georgia have untreated tooth decay,” Weldon said. “That leads to trouble eating and sleeping, difficulty paying attention and keeping up academically and increased school absences. Six days of absence make a difference (in a child’s literacy level).”
Given the many factors that contribute to a student’s reading and language skills, Weldon proposed solutions for increased third-grade literacy levels – language nutrition, access, positive learning climates and teacher preparation and effectiveness.
Through the Get Georgia Reading campaign, Weldon and her team have been working with legislators and local officials to help bring about change across the state, increase school climate ratings and provide avenues for students in Georgia to excel in their education and literacy, but also to excel later on in life.
Through her years of research, Weldon has gathered tools, patterns and techniques to help increase third-grade literacy rates in the state, without putting the entire solution on the backs of educators. Her goal, she said, is to transition this conversation to be encompassing of all aspects of a child’s life and work toward a more successful future, with literacy as an end goal.
“When we put all things on the shoulder of one system, that’s not really the point – it can’t just be about teaching and education alone,” Weldon said. “It’s everyone together. Literacy is an outcome.”