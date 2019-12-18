Lisa Dutton and Rickey Carter have been named as the Calhoun site recipients of one of the most esteemed honors at Mannington Mills — the John B. Campbell Award. The annual award recognizes associates who exemplify the qualities that Mannington founder John B. Campbell valued and which continue to be the guiding principles of the company today: “Care, Do The Right Thing, Work Hard/Play Hard and Control Our Own Destiny.”
“Winners are selected from nominations submitted by Mannington employees, making this one of the highest tributes an associate can receive for their service because it is an award from their peers,” said Keith Campbell, Mannington Mills chairman of the board.
Throughout her 35-year career at Mannington, Dutton, human resources training specialist, has been a source of inspiration by accomplishing the tasks at-hand in kind, thoughtful ways. When asked about Dutton, her coworkers said, “She is a joy to work with. Lisa approaches her work with intention and focus while putting others around her at ease and making them look good, too.”
In just four years, Carter, manufacturing industrial engineering process improvement manager, has earned accolades from colleagues at all levels of the company who value his work ethic, knowledge and the sensitivity with which he balances the needs of the company with those of fellow associates. As the Calhoun site has grown, Carter has taken on extra responsibilities yet still finds time to devote to church, schools and his family.
“A better man is hard to find,” said his coworkers.