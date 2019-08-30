The Gordon Central’s bid for their first win of the season and the first victory for new head coach T.J. Hamilton’s career came up short against A-Private Christian Heritage Lions, 41-7.
In last year’s matchup between the two teams in Calhoun, the Christian Heritage Lions got the best of the Warriors 35-0. This year’s battle was more competitive (at least in the first half), although the final score did not show it.
The Gordon Central Warrior defense was pretty stout coming into the game. However, the story of the game was the Warriors could not get much of anything going offensively, the biggest contributor to the loss.
“Right now, we haven’t been able to generate enough (on offense) to help out our defense,” Hamilton said. “Our defense is about as stout as it can be, but if you don’t put points on the board, it’s eventually going to cave. Can’t put this game on our defense. We have got to find a way to produce. That’s on us as coaches. We’re going to have to go back to the drawing board and make sure we are putting our kids in the best position to be successful.”
Both defenses were stingy in the first half. Christian Heritage put some solid drives together, but the Warriors’ defense was pretty solid in the red zone.
However, Christian Heritage found the scoreboard first, driving down the field and capping it off with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Christian Thomas to Evan Lester, putting the Lions up 7-0 with 43 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Warrior’s defense came up with a huge play minutes later as Christian Heritage’s Lester coughed up the football on a botched jet sweep deep in his team’s own territory, and Gordon Central’s Joshua Wilson scooped it up and ran it into the end zone for the visitors’ first score of the night.
Christian Heritage answered back near the end of the quarter with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Thomas to Lester. Christian Heritage took a 14-7 lead going into the locker room.
The second half was all Lions, as they completely dominated a fatigued Warrior defense. The home team scored four touchdowns over the final two quarters of play, including a 28-yard touchdown pass from Thomas to Michael McDade on their first offensive drive of the second half. The subsequent PAT was blocked by Gordon Central’s Hugh Don Wilson.
The final three scores were all on the ground. Gage Leonard, who had a huge performance last week, ran in untouched from one-yard out. Ethan Smith scored on a 54-yard touchdown run, and Solomon Locke split the Warrior defense and sprinted 67 yards for the touchdown with less than three minutes left to go in the game.
The one bright spot on offense for the Warriors was the play of running back Jordan Boone. Boone had 101 yards on 20 carries. He was a workhorse for the Warriors but did not get a lot of help as Coach Hamilton addressed.
The Warriors will have to brush themselves off quickly, as they will host Gilmer next Friday night in region play at 7:30 p.m.
Scheduling non-region games is meant to challenge teams and reveal mistakes. Coach Hamilton had his thoughts on this.
“We’re still kind of making the same mistakes,” Hamilton said. “We stress it and stress it..., and we rep it and rep it. But in a game situation, it’s a little bit different. We’re going to have to go back to the drawing board and pull up the film and assess it to see what the heck is going on. This scoreboard is not really indication of what this team is, and they know that. That’s why it stings so bad.”