Prior to Calhoun High School's homecoming football game Friday night at The Reeve, Justin Lindsey, a teacher at the middle school, was announced as the 2019 Teacher of the Year.
Lindsey, a 2009 graduate of Calhoun High, has been teaching for six years, currently teaching all content areas to students in grades six to eight in a resource setting.
As the founder of the Calhoun Autism Network, he was named the 2017-2018 Educator of the Year at the Northwest Georgia Healthcare Partnership’s North Georgia Autism Conference. He is also currently enrolled in a doctoral program at the University of West Georgia, where he was named a Leadership Scholar, one of only seven recipients nationwide and the only education representative to do so.
“Justin gives his heart and soul freely to his students,” a peer said of him. “He always has a smile and makes sure to provide his students with real-life experiences.”
Lindsey is the coach of the varsity cross country teams at the high school. He also works with the Calhoun Community Education Department at the Jacket Jamboree over the summer.