(Calhoun, Georgia)—The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library will host its summer reading program, “Libraries Rock” at The GEM Theatre, located at 114 N. Wall Street, Calhoun. The series, which is free to the community, will be held each Monday during the month of June at 11 a.m.
“We have outgrown our space,” says library director Nyala Edwards. “And the GEM has graciously agreed to partner with us and let us use their space. It’s a win-win for the community as we can seat more kids and their parents. We think it will be a great program this year and hope to grow attendance.”
The summer reading program schedule is:
June 4—Jeffini the Great presents “Jeffini’s Reading Rock Star Show”--Jeffini uses magic, music and puppets to encourage children to read and love music!
June 11—Science Tellers presents “Wild West: The Mystery of the Golden Piano”
June 18—Fiddlin’ Dan—Kids will sing along, play along and laugh along!
June 25—Robin Pressley-Keough—Animal Adventures—As a former exotic animal trainer and zoo educator, Robin brings her furry friends to meet kids and learn how animals rock!
Attendees can still park at the library and walk over to the GEM or parking is located along the downtown streets. The event is free and open to the public. The GEM doors will open each week at 10 a.m. The GEM will also be opening their concession stand to sell sodas, popcorn and candy and each item is $2.
For more information, please call the library at 706.624.1456 or the GEM at 706.625.3132.