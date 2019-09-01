This September Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library is joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind parents, caregivers and students that a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Library Branch Manager Nyala Edwards says a library card opens a world of infinite possibilities through resources and services that give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond. From STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs, family storytimes, to makerspaces and in-person or virtual homework help, libraries transform lives through education, she said.
“Our library programs serve students of all ages,” said Edwards. “For younger children, we offer early literacy resources to help them learn to read and encourage school readiness, and for teens and older students, we provide a safe place to meet together and work on their homework after school. We also provide free ESOL classes for anyone wanting to learn English and free citizenship classes for those wanting help on preparing for the citizenship test.”
Libraries also offer free and fun educational resources and activities that bring families and communities together.
Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children. Studies show that children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue to use the library as a source of lifetime learning.
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year.
During the month, the ALA and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
For more information about how to sign up for a library card, please visit the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library in person or online at www.ngrl.org