♦ Der Santa, you are the best. Please send a lot! — Love, Kinley
♦ Love you and your elfs, santa! — Love, Brier
♦ Dear Santa, Can you plese give us a crasy elf? I also want: 1) hed set 2) t.v. 3) video games 4) mony for a hows 5) nintindo switch 6) a fone case 7) pop soket 8) biger desk 9) football stand 10) football pading 11) football shoes 12) punching bag 13) trapeline 14) blow up bed 15) nascar to fit me — i am 7 yares old 16) boxing gloves 17) iPhone 11 18) back scracher 19) transformer toys 20) xbox 21) taquwondo mats 22) boxes
♦ Dear Santa, I no you probubly cannot git me this but please try to get me a bunny. pleas, and i also want some munny for the pore kids or less forchunet which is a nice way to say it. so ya and glitter and a ball and a barby dream house and that is all. — Thank you, Caroline
♦ Dear Santa, I really hope you stay warm this year, and I will leave you some cookies and hot chocolate and milk. I hope all the reindeer are healthy and Rudolph’s nose glows bright so he can guide your sleigh and keep you safe. What I would really like for Christmas is a robo dog and robo cat and maybe a real kitty. A barbie mother who can have babies and a magnet fishing kit. I love you Santa. Be safe please. Text me when you are home. — Love, Mackenzie G.
♦ Dear Santa Claus, I well not let you and the elves down and i will tell titus to be on the lookout too.
♦ Dear Santa, I really hope you have been doing well since last year and you are healthy and the reigndeer are ok. What I really want for Christmas this year is a phone, LOL surprise doll, a barbie, a pony city, a new baby alive with accessories. I’ve been a really good girl this year. I’ve tried really hard in school. P.S. I’m leaving you and the reigndeer some treat. I love you Santa. — Love, Addelynn
♦ Dear Santy Claus, Phone, necklis that can hold phone, charger for phone, jojo cewa doll. barbie and a mermaid movie. barbie and a princess castle movie. unicorn movie. stuffed animal dog. and a baby doll. — From: Chelsea
♦ Dear Santy Claus, Mickey mouse toy, goofy toy, woody, big toy playhouse, picture of santy claus. — From: Luke
♦ Dear Santa, this year I have been very good for Christmas I want a xoxo friends and a xoxo hous mercy Christmas. — Love, Sarah
♦ Dear Santa, I want a LOL doll I want a bosy I want a pooch. — Love, Taylor
♦ Dear Santa, I wot a slim jim wot a poney and I wont a bicycool. — Love, Everett
♦ Dear Santa, Mi nam is Sebastian I am 6. I have ben good. Ples breg me a rascr fr the WL. — Love, Sebastian
♦ Dear Santa, My nam Jordon. I am 7. I have bin gud. I wut have a new pone. — Love, Jordon
♦ Dear Santa, My nom iz Denise. I am 7. I have ben gud. Ples breg me a scootr. — Love, Denise
♦ Dear Santa, My name is Brayden. I am six. I hav bin good. Please bring them for Christmas. — Love, Brayden
♦ Dear Santa, My nam is Monse. I am 5. Ples bring me a dol. Be saf on the roof. — Love, Monse
♦ Dear Santa, My nam is Landon. I am 5! Plese bring me a belt. Be saf on the roof. — Love, Landon
♦ Dear Santa, My name is Jayden. I am 5. Please bring me a majik corn. Please bring me a Santa tore. Please bring me a barbey. — Love, Jayden
♦ Dear Santa, My nam is Carolyn. I am 5. Ples bring me a cocholat. Be saf on the roof. — Love, Carolyn
♦ Dear Santa, My nam is Brittlynn. I am 5. I have bin gud. — Love, Brittlynn
♦ Dear Santa, My nam is Joshua. I am 6. I ben good. I want tigerz. — Love, Joshua
♦ Dear Santa, My name is Luke. I am 5. I bin gud. Ples bring me a x box. — Love, Luke
♦ Dear Santa, I want a teadd-bear that talk and eat and dreenk and sleep and walk and a bad and sing. Frozen bike with a basket on frunt. — Love, Maliyah
♦ Dear Santa, I bin really good this year. Please give me wat I want please. I love you love you love you so so so so much! and give it back please or wite in the boxs if you are real. Yes or no. — Love, Makayla
♦ Dear Santa, I want some really fun games. — From: Jake
Calhoun Primary School, Mrs. Silvers class
♦ Dear Santa, Santa I have been naty and nice both and I need a tv but I have one it’s okay and I really need a new nicer sister because she’s meant o me and i don’t like it. please it makes me so sad thats why I don’t smile much thats all I want to say. it’s all done. — Love, Kaysi
♦ Dear Santa, I am pretty sure I am not on a naughty list because I been nice to my brother by not fighting with him. I want an X-box 360 and an X-box 1. I REALLY need tennis shoes. — Your friend, Cian
♦ Dear Santa, I have bin nise this year. I wunt a hoverbord and new close. I need a mackup set. Santa do you ete sugar plums? — Love, Ansley
♦ Dear Santa, I was nice because I helpt my mom do the close and crismis tree. I want a hoverboard and a phone. I need shoos. How old are you? Do you go on vacashen? What do you eat? — Love, David
♦ Dear Santa, I have bin nice. I want a blue tooth hoverbord and a tablet. I need a TV. How old is Santa? — Love, Lalah
♦ Dear Santa, I have been nice beacus I clean my room. I want a bag and candy and I need socks. How old is Mrs. Claus? — Love, Juan
♦ Dear Santa, I bin nice this yeer. I want a huverbord that plays musec. I also want a JoJo dol. I need a teve. Do you lev candy in the stockings? — Love, Gala
♦ Dear Santa, I been good at school by listenning my teachers. This year, I want a babydoll and a puppy. But I need tennis shoes. Santa, how do you no how to get inside of a house? — Love, Elizabeth
♦ Dear Santa, I was nice t o my grama because I help my grama take ker of my baby sister. I want a new bik. I want a iPhone 11. I want a play dow. I want a kichin and kichin food toy. I need close and shos. Santa, you are nise. Is Mrs. Claus nise? — Love, Iris
♦ Dear Santa, I was nice because I clein and I’m helpful and I lisin to my techer. Please Santa I want a huver bord and a pool and a game called Pokemon Sord. How do you bild your toys? — Love, Colton
♦ Dear Santa, This year, I been good by helping my mom doing laundry. I want a LOL and make up for Christmas. I realy need a small blanket so I can take it with me when we go out. I can keep myself warm. Dear Santa, how do you get to fly? — Love, Kendy
♦ Dear Santa, You are so cool. I have bin nice. I want a hubrbord. I want a ninteindo swich. I need shark pupit merch. Do you like brownes? — Love, Adrian
♦ Dear Santa Claus, My name is Hadley I am 7 years old. I have ben good when I helped Iris and Shyana spell some words on our nown, verb and ajitiv papper. So I want a kareyoke meshen and a very strong phone kase. Santa how many elfs are there? How are they? What do elfs eat? — Love, Hadley
♦ Dear Santa, I have been good this year. So this is my list of things. I want a skate bored. I want a baby blue bike that has a cup holder and a phone holder. And a puppy a real puppy. I want a new head set with a small mic at the end. I want more but there is not enough room on the paper so that’s all for me. — Love and kisses, Bella
♦ Dear Santa, I have ben good this yare because I mind my mom. I want a bike and a blakit to stay warm and I want a huvrbord. Do elfs run into wals? Thank you Santa. — Love, Lola
♦ Dear Santa, I have ben nice this year. I have ben nice becos I helpt my frand when he dropt his books. I rilly want a nintendow switch and a little pupy dog. I need some new basketball shoes. How old is Mrs. Claus? — Love, Colt
♦ Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I want a go cart and betes headfones. And I need shoes for crismis please Santa. And can I ask you something Santa? Do you drive a car? — Yours sensrly, Charlie
♦ Dear Santa, I have ben good and I am nise to my mommy last night. How have you been? I been good. What I want for Christmas is a huberbord because I rode on one but I never has my own and I rode one at my friend’s house and it was the funnest thing ever. — Love, Shyana
♦ Dear Santa, I been nice this year because am been helping my mommy. I want an I pod and a pair of shoes. Dear Santa where did you get the reindeers? — Sincererelys, Brylee
♦ Dear Santa, Santa for crismas I want a remote cantrol set and I want Yoshi Yarn World. Santa I have a question. How old are you and what do you sleep in? Ive been really good this year cause I lisened to my parents. So yeah bye. — Love, Ty
♦ Dear Santa, I was nice because I washed the dishes for my mom and dad. I want a french bulldog to play with, and I need a computer because I can do math on the computer, and a nintendo switch to play on. Does Mrs. Claus cook for you? — Love, Kimberly
♦ Dear Santa, I want a remote controle car and remote controle helicopter to. I want to meet you on Christmas. The resen I want to meet you insted of putting on this list is because it is pirsonole! Oh I almost forgot I have been nise this year. I pikt up my friend Kaysi’s crayon box lid off the flor. I also want kaysi to have a new crayon box. — Cincirley, Jude
Calhoun Primary School, Mr. Stewart’s class
♦ Dear Santa, I wont a tablut and fone and a 3DS. — Love, Matthew
♦ Dear Santa, how is rudolf? I wot a PS4 and a bike for chismis. how is misses claus? can i have a ifone 11 for chismis too plees? can i also get a bed? — Love, Anthony
♦ Dear Santa, I want a LOL doll and an Amarcin girl doll and then a soishe and a pop and a babedoll and a necles and a doll hous and a pet city and a pony and a doll and cloes. — Love, Breea
♦ Dear Santa, for Christmis I want a reeborn and fake glasis tom boy klose and makup and a park for tedy and a bell from yor slae that work for troo bleevrs. — Love, Brylie
♦ Dear Santa, i want for chestaes is a frozen doll and a ana doll and a merry chesaes and a bell from yore sled. — Love, Stella
♦ Dear Santa, I wont a LOL doll house and I want a LOL doll and I want a elf. — Love, Brynle
♦ Dear Santa, I want a minecraft axe and i would like some legos and i would like to get a lego sett. — Love, Tristan
♦ Dear Santa, I WANT A BIKE AND I WANT A ELF AND A GIFT CARD AND A PUPY. — Love, Isaac
♦ Dear Santa, for crismis I wont a munstruk and a moldsik and a bag and a cat and a tuchskren and a exbox and a PS4. — Love, Matthew
♦ Dear Santa, Wut I wont for crismes is a lot of stuf. you mae not bring evereething it is ok beckus I wil get sum. Here are thigns I wot: Pepp Popps cars, barbees. That is most of it. — Love, Ronni
♦ Dear Santa, I want yogos drink. A app Google play app stuff and manchin phone. a golden nintindoe case. the bigest choclot bar. a santa kostoom. super heros powers and to be at the beach. — Love, Jaien
♦ Dear Santa, I wot a LOL for chismis and a elf and a pinsil and a dog. — Love, Azariyah
♦ Dear Santa, I wnat a lame and a same and a LOL. and a cat and a nutkrake and a fish and dol and a morma and a duke and a latsom and a tweny dorlorse and a litoawoe.
♦ Dear Santa, I wont a car and a boll and fishtoy and a hat and deer toy and box toy and a shorts and a bee toy bus toy and a tablit — Love, Andy
♦ Dear Santa, I wont a horse and i wont a barbee and i wont a dog and i wont a cat and i wont gokert and i wont bure and i wont muke. — Love, Azlynn
♦ Dear Santa, I whont a x Box tinis set and an ifone x also a T.V. and a fart and a camputur and a toy cichen with cichen splise and a toy modresico and vityowgams and a love. — Love, Camden
♦ Dear Santa, I want L.O.L Pets L.O.L dolls L.O.L glop slim barbiedoll glitrtoy barbie dress pristin doll amarcin gril doll habby babby gum tatoo slim makr ifon X 1 JoJo bow JoJo micfon and Christmas candy roblox game. — Love, Visva
Calhoun Primary School, Mrs. Parker’s class
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have had a year! I love you please bring me LOL. — Love, Bella
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have had a great year! I love you! please bring me drit bike and hot wheels. — Love, Joram
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have hold a great year! I lvoe you! Please bring me a dog and ifon. — Love, Isabella
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have had a great year! I love you. Please do not have present. — Love, Raylynn
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you had a great year! I love you! Please bring me a huvrbord and a blingrs. — Love, Presley
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have had a great year! I love you! Please bring me a art kit and a dog. — Love, Emily
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have had a gret year! I love you! Please bring me a skatbord and a PeeSee. — Love, Jake
♦ dear santa, I hope you have had a great year! I love you! Please brin me Please can I have blengrs and a coze unicronn. — Love, Naliyah
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have a great year! I love you! Please bring me a car and a barbee. — Love, Gracie
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have had a great year! I love you! Please bring me a xbox and a dog. — Love Brailya
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have had a great year! I love you! Please bring me a LOL and ifon. — Love, Adeleah
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have had a great year! I love you! Please bring me a LOL dol and blinger. — Love, Abigail
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have had a great year! I love you please bring me hat. — Love, Lindsey
♦ Dear santa, I hope you have had a great year! I love you! Please bring me sherts and pants. — Love, Steven
♦ Dear Santa, I lge year. I love you. Please bring me robot little. — Love, David
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have had a great year. I love you! Please bring me muney and a bablade. — Love, Kaiden A.
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have a great year! I love you! Pelase bring me robot hotwil. — Love, Jadon
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have had a great year. I love you! Please bring me barbe drem hos. — Love, Kaitlyn
♦ Dear santa, I hope you have had a great year! I loe you! Pleas bring me a Tv a switch. — Love, Colman
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have had a great year! I love you. Please bring me a nurf gun and cudly bear. — Love, Ty
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have had a great year. I love you! Please bring me I nut and a bebled and a blingrs. — Love, Ava
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have had a great year! I love you! Please bring me a flexobe doll and a new dollhous. — Love, Mia
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have had a great year! I love you! Please bring me a toy Youtorapter and a jeromeusoruse. — Love, Kayden
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have had a great year. Please bring me cat and bablad lonchr. — Love, Eric
Calhoun Primary School, Mrs. Rigney’s class
♦ Dear Santa, I’ve been really good this year and what I really want is a iPhone 11 Pro maybe. I lost my iPad. And my Dad don’t want me to play on there phone when we are on trips. My brother and sister have a phone a they allways mack me jelies. — Sincerely, Rhett
♦ Dear Santa, I’ve been raelly good this year and I really what is a twisty pet because I can play wite it and I can turn it into a pet and I can wear it when I turn it into a braclet. — Sincerely, Lakiya
♦ Dear Santa, I have been rely good this year and what I rely want is a laptop. There are several reasons why. One my mom want let me use hers. Tow I need somthing to put my privet stuf in. Three my mom sead she wold get me a binder but she didint! — Sincerely, Khloe
♦ Dear Santa, I’ve been really good this year and what I really want is a megatron volcrchanging, Thor fone case that can open and close. you could like go and you relle like megatron. — Sincerely, AW
♦ Dear Santa, I am the bets kied eivr. I deserve 10 cat becauuse my cat ran away. maggie wus a good friend. ansley is one to. I am so good with animls to. I love cots so mech I wud take coire uv it and love ti.
♦ Dear Santa, Ive been really good this year and what I really whan is a golden retriever and I have a lot of resis why I shud git a golden retriever becas I coud play fetch with it and race to me and he coud hunt with me and it coud lick me and ran with me chase me.
♦ Dear Santa, I’ve been a good boy this year. And this is why I want a blue computer. I could take it to school. Pus so I can play math games like prodigy. Last but not least, one of my friends have a blue one of those computers. — Sincerely, Callen
♦ Dear Santa, I have been so good this year and I want a phone for crismis and so I can commonicate with my mom and if sumtig happins to me I can call my mom.
♦ Dear Santa, I’ve been really good this year and what I really want is a hubabord because I get bord a lot and if I had a hoberbord I would not get bord. And my dad gets mad at me a lot so if I had a hoberbord my dad would not get mad at me. And I would be happy to like my dad and I would like it. — Sincerely, Dakota
♦ Dear Santa, I’ve been really good this year and what I really want is a bike. There are several reasons why. I will work hard to get a bike that is blue black green and gray. — Sincerely, Gabriel
♦ Dear Santa, I’ve been really good this year and I wan a Bow-Bow fite pet you cna breg to school. It turns into a pat It turns into a bracelet. — Sincerely, Karma
♦ Dear Santa, I love you a lot how you deliver EVERYTHING in one night. How do you do that!?! I’ve been a good boy so I desrv a Nintendo sich. Can you get me that? Plese do.
♦ Dear Santa, What I realy want is a kitten and because Navey has no friends and he is very lonley and one of the kittens past away. And my brothers kitten ran away and me and my mom have taken realy good care of both of them and one of them got stuck in a tree and we helped it out of the tree. And we have trand the kittens before one ran away and before the other kittens past away.
♦ Dear Santa, I’ve been good this year. What I really want is a Iphone 11 promax. Theres sevele reasons why I need one. I never had a phone. My tablet is ok. — Sincerely, Leo
♦ Dear Santa, I’ve been really good this year and what I really want is a pupy. Tere are several reasons why I want one. First because I don’t have one. Plus I want another pet than fish. Also I have been good this year. — Sincerely, Lilly
♦ Dear Santa, I been really good this year. And what I really want for Christmass is xoxo friends. Please they are silly and cute and there are rare ones that I want. And my dog always BITES my toy like any toy so thats why all my toys are broken. My mom and dad would be realy happy because I keep beging them for it. — Sincerely, Lorel
♦ Dear Santa, I’ve been so good this year I’m always tiyerd afther school. My mom and dad always make me work and I need a brake because I haft to do everything!! What I want for Christmas is a massive box with orbes inside so I can relax! — Sincerely, Maria
♦ Dear Santa, I have been good this year to Noelle. And what I really want for Christmas is that the elfs can build a barbie dream house. It’s for barbies and a barbie house is much bigger for barbies. I only got to pretend my barbies have house now. My barbies will love a house with furnites in it and let it beautiful. — Sincerely, Valerie
Calhoun Primary School, Ms. Benton’s class
♦ Dear Santa Claus, i biliv you are rile. i Love You for Crismiss. i want a elf a gale and elmo and a toy baskit ball and a ginet snicker and a ginet kit kat and a toy eleifint and a raccar and a toy kawalla and a toy kanru. this is why: I wash the house and I wash the flore. — Love, Aiyana
♦ Dear Santa Claus, I love you Santa Claus! I wont a elf because I wont a skatbord and a drtbike for chismis and i wont a fawiller. I dresrv it because I halp my mom do dishis. — Love, Cameron
♦ Dear Santa Claus, I love you so much and I want zelda links awakin. I think I desrve it because I help my mom some tims and I am a good frend. I am kind to othrs. and I want to now were the elfs come from? I hope you write beck by Santa. — Love, Ethan
♦ Dear Santa, Hi Santa. Can I have a candy can? 4 of them. and some new clous to and a scoter and a makeup kit and kit kat. and why I deserv it and this is why I wash the dishis to and I swep. — Love, Isis
♦ Dear Santa, I love you santa! I want another elf because I have been good all year. I think that my elf would be happy. I think that he would have so much fun. I think that i deserve another elf because I have been good all year. — From: Miller
♦ Dear Santa Claus, Merry Chistmis. I want for Chistmas I would like a blinger because I can decorate my hair with it. I have been a good girl this year by helping make dinner and clean up my toys and my room. — Love, Kiley
♦ Dear Santa, Hoow is your favrit elf? For Crismis I wunt a wii becuase I am bord. Haley me andy Liz all wunt a wii for Crismis. Liley might be hrt a kid pusht her. can you fix her if she is hrt ples? am I on your nise list? Nuthing but a wii! — Love, Piper
♦ Dear Santa, I been waiting for a nat cracker all year. Now can you please bring a nut cracker i will be happy if you will bring me a nat cracker. I want a nat cracker because if I want to crack nuts I can use my nat cracker and so it can be a cristmas deceratshon and because I would like one. — Sincerly, Madi
♦ Santa, how did you get your elfs? and magik please tell me!! i want a car and to live forever and six hundred dollers. and a maccarini an chis. Please and one more thing give Mrs Benton a cofy machine. — Love, Daecyn
♦ Dear Santa, How did you get your elfs? What I want for Crismis is to fee rat of. I shood see footox because I have ben good this yer. I am smart at school. I like Rudof. I like Rudof because I like his nose Ples tell him. — Love, Dylan
♦ Dear Santa, I have a qeshten, were do elfs come from? How do thay come from the north pole so fast, and this is what i want for crismis. i want a praty, pop teen’s pleas. i have anothr qeshten do you have frees time to delivr presets all over the wrold? and do you elfs wrok alot becas you delivr alot of presents? and do you help? — Love, Tabby
♦ Dear Santa, When will I get a elf? I have been good this year. Oh I want a pupy. I am a good helper and I am nice this year. That is why I akshly think I decerv a pupy I will take good care of it. — Love, Maygen
♦ Dear Santa Claus, Have you ever gave kids coal? I awnt $100,000,000 for Xmas becase I love money. I ‘ll give mom and dad 1000 each. I can buy my own stouf. And I can buy my mom and dad and my family presets and I can buy our vacacian. — Love, Dawson
♦ Dear Santa Claus, I love you you help the poor I believen you and other kids do not. I will like slime. For Chismas, cruchy slime please. I have been good by doing the dishes! And it will help me come down when I am upset. — Love, Angel
♦ Dear Santa, I have been very good this year! I really want a golden neckless with a golden chain and a golden Jesus cross on it. I think I deserv it. Because I have been respectful to my dad when he tells me to do somthing I do it. I listen in class. I do my job in class. When my techer tells me to do it I do it. Thats why I think I desrv a golden chain neckless with a Jesus cross on it. A golden one. — Love, Gavin j
♦ Dear Santa, I rily want a dirt bike for chrismis becase I hav done my chors all the time espeshely win my mom tels me to. I also want to know where dose the elf on the shelf come from? do they come from Mrs. Clases belly or do they come from the midel of know were. I rily want to know that if you can tell me it will be osom! — Love, Jacque
♦ Dear Santa, I love the elf that you geht me and I love you your my favorite guy in the world but I want a watch for Chismas and a new water bottle and another lunch box and another elf. I deserve another water bottle because my other water bottle does not have a straw. — Love, Yareli
Calhoun Primary School, Mrs. Thornton’s class
♦ Dear Santa, How are yuo doing? I have been good. Will you bring me money and a Nintendo Fornite game. Have a good day. — Love, Eli
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing? I have been good. Will you bring me a hover board and a Nintendo switch? Plese Santa hope you have a super trip. — Love, Brentley
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing? I have been good. will You breing me a hoverboard capsule chix and a nail stamper. have a joly old Christmas. — With love, Charley
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing? I have been kind will you please bring me a lego train tracks and a lego train track set have a good day. — With love, Julian
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing? I have been me you bring me a goosmmo a gas motorcykil and a tv. Hope you have a safe trip. — Orrin
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing? I have been good. Will you bring me a play station and a controller? Have a good day. — With love, Cash
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing? I have been nice will you bring me xbox and nintendo and a lego set have a good day. — Chris
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing? I have been kind. Will you bring me a LOL house? I wish you a Merry Christmas. — With love, Mia
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing? I never been a wii or bring barbie dols and a motobycecle. Hop you have a safe trip — With love, Matthew
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing? I have you bring me a tablet and a polar bear. I wish you Merry Chrismas. — Natalie
♦ Dear Santa, How are you today? I have been respectful will you bring me a American girl doll, a phone and a bakery thing? Have a merry Christmas. — With love, Annabel
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing? I have been good. Will you bring me a T.V. a gumball machine and a nintendo switch. Hope you have a safe trip. — Nicklas
♦ Dear Santa, How ar you doing? I Have been good. Will you bring me some toys. I hope Mrs. Clas has a Merry Chrmas! — Love, Tinsleigh
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing? I Have been good. Will you bring me a X-box a giant godzilla and a nerf gun. I love Christmas. — Love, Landon
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing? I have good. Will you bring me a lot of LoL dolls jewelry kit and a light up hoverboard that plays music. Have jolly old Christmas. — With love, Ellie Jo
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing? I have been good. Will you bring me bunk beds, an elf, and a play station. Hope you have a safe trip. — With love, Rihanna
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing? I Have been nice will you bring me a barbie camper, the American girl dollhouse, and an American girl doll. Have a good Christmas. — Love, Emery
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing? I have been god. Will you bring me a Dina charger and a power gun and a power ranger sword and a ranger soot. — Love, Leelon
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing? I have been good will you bring me a skateboard and a surf bord and ryan. Have a good Chritmas. — Love, Kaden
♦ Dear Santa, How you doing? I hav been a gooood. can you breng me the switch? have christmas. have good! — Love, Junior
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing? I have been nice. Will you bring me a LOL cazascool play? American girl dal scool and kitchen. Have a good christmaz! — Love, Hadley
W.L. Swain Elementary School
♦ Dear Santa, Ples brine me a gaip. — Lov, Braxton
♦ Dear Santa, I luv you. Ples bring me a choklit elf, remot contrl kor.
♦ Dear Santa, Ples bring me a car with remote cntrl. — Luv, Kylie
♦ Dear Santa, I want a spinnermun soot please drip a shootr. I luv you. — Gabriel
♦ Dear Santa, I love cam soyou r blize. Please LoL doll. Please sand. — Love, Anna
♦ Dear Santa, I want a baby for Crismes, pleas a prinsus sootkas i lik your hard werc. — Love, Maggie
♦ Dear Santa, I love you. Please be ring me gams. — Reagan
♦ Dear Santa, I’m a rudolft. ex box. tabit. i behavd. Robit. — Koltyn
Calhoun Primary School
♦ Dear Santa, I would like a iphon x with a charger. I have 3 resons why. to entertain me. to charge the phon and i will not be bord. That is 3 resons why. — Sincerely, Alexa
♦ Dear Santa, I wont a hoverbord because thay are fun to play with an day are cool to. My cuzen’s has a hoverbord so I wanted one. — Sincerely, Jayice
♦ Dear Santa, I want the Ipone 11 pro because you can play games on it to. Play with frends and famly then never take a brake. Because it’s fun!!! — Sincerely, Aubriana
♦ Dear Santa, I wut a elf fome I will tack cer of it to. and if not you can tack it. it can moov win it wuts. — Sincerely, Reagan
♦ Dear Santa, I want mony because I dont have a lot of mony. I cant by stuf. I have been good this year. I want some Pokeymon because I dont have good wouns. I want batlebots because I lost a peas. I only have one ring to batle with. I want a PS4 because I dont have won. I dont have enuf mony to by it. — Sincerely, Bryce
♦ Dear Santa, I want the iphone 11 pro. Because I can call my mom and dad winever I get lost in the store. and winever I go to someone els’s house. I can call them to tell them how they are dowing in work and how I am dowing to at my friend house. — Sincerely, Ariana
♦ Dear Santa, Santa I would like to have a new game for Chrismas becuse I like that game. and im good at it and im not notty. that’s wiy I should get the game for Chrismas. — Sincerely, Noah
♦ Dear Santa, I realy need you my first reeson I want you is because I want to trevele everywaer I will get your sleigh and the reindeer well I will give them carits. My next reson why I want Santa is I whant tons of elfs. My last reson is I want to test if you are real. — Sincerely, Lucas
♦ Dear Santa, I want a elf for Christmas because I want something to do at home. My other one is broken. I want to play madden 20 and WWE 2k20 because I like football basketball and wrestling. I want to see who is one the teem. I want to see what over all Odell Beckum Jr. and Play in the superbowl. — Sincerely, Karter
♦ Dear Santa, can I have a nintendow switch. one reson is because it remindes me of my dad. The other reson is I will shar it with my famely. The last reson is when its the weekend and i see my grandprents I will play with them. — Sincerely, Triston
♦ Dear Santa, I want the iPhone 11 Pro because I can call my friends if their have a phone. the because when my perants are at work and thy are in the prak in and I dont have school I can call them and because I never had a phone. And me and my mom are going to have the same phone. — Sincerely, Michaela
♦ Dear Santa, I rely wont aripods. So I can lesen to music and I can faces why I play football. and I will in jow them so mach. Ples Santa give me aripods. if you give me aripods you will be the best. my mom will be hapy to see me hapy. — Sincerely, Kaleb
♦ Dear Santa, I want ipone 11 pro mose one time i was being nice to my nes and my sister in her hose and my brother the end. — Sincerely, Sophie
♦ Dear Santa, I relay want a iPhen 11 Pro and the raeson I want this is it is biger and beter then all the other phens it is the best phen in the world. This is why I want this iPhen 11 Pro pleses get me it pleses. — Sincerely, Amelia
♦ Dear Santa, I really want the new 11 pro. Because my old phone is broken and small and it was my mom’s. I hope it is not to busy at the north pole. I also hope a lot of kids are on the nice list. Mery Christmas to evry body evry where mery Christmas peple. — Sincerely, Lila
♦ Dear Santa, I really really want a ipod. My brother broke it and I need a new one. Also if I get a ipod I can download xtra math. to help me with my math. — Sincerely, Sylvie
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. I know you are very busy this time of year but thank you for reading my letter. This year for christmas I would like crayolas, paper and a pencill box. I hope you have a Holly Jolly day. — Love, Kayden
♦ Dear Santa, We will always be with you. if you want us to spend a lot of time we love you santa claus and mis claus santa please i want a barbie house with barbie dolls. We just love you. — Love, Alesha
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. I know you are very busy this time of year, but thank you for reading my letter. This year for Christmas I would like a dritbike. I hope you have a holly jolly day! — With love, Lane
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you and Mrs. claus are doing well. I know you are very busy this time of year but thank you for reading my letter. This year for Christmas I would like clothes, show, LoL dolls. I hope you have a holly jolly day. — With love, Brittney
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. I know you for reading mi letter. This year for Christmas I would like legos, playdo macine. I hope you have a holly jolly day! — With love, Bella
♦ Dear Santa, How ar the elfs like? How do you get to top of my hous? Yor rendeers have it. Mrs. Clos doing r I now and I sent move of you today. — Cooper
♦ Dear Santa, How are you and the elfs doing? Well I know you are busy this time of year but thank you for reading my letter. This year for Christmas I would like a raskar chick elf durt bik. — Landen
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. I know you are very busy this time of year and thank u for reading my letter. This year for Chritmas I would liek robit sliprs gtor. — With love, Blair
Sonoraville Elementary kindergarten
♦ My name is Davon. This year I have been very good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is: a hacker mask because I want to play with it. If you elves are not too busy I would also like: police uniform, taser, police gun, walkie talkie and handcuffs. I promise to leave you some: milk and cookies on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
♦ My name is Lilly. This year I have been very good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is: slime because it feels good when you play with. If you elves are not too busy I would also like: phone and toy kitchen. I promise to leave you some: cook and milk on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
♦ My name is Adaley. This year I have been very good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is: arts and crafts because I like making stuff. If you elves are not too busy I would also like: LOL dolls and glowing slime. I promise to leave you some: cookies and milk on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
♦ My name is Kyler. This year I have been quite good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is: peppa pigs house because its my faverite video. If you elves are not too busy I would also like: lego train with ateh and a computer. I promise to leave you some: cookies and milk on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
♦ My name is Kloie. This year I have been very good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is: LOL dolls because I like playing with them. If you elves are not too busy I would also like: legos with people something set. I promise to leave you some: cookies and milk on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
♦ My name is Cali. This year I have been very good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is: American girl doll because I always wanted one my whole life they sound oool. If you elves are not too busy I would also like: American girl clothes and shoes A little baby puppy. I promise to leave you some: cookies and milk on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
♦ My name is Jayde. This year I have been very good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is: barbies because I love to play with them. Barnie shows are my faverite. If you elves are not too busy I would also like: computer and a barbie doll truck. I promise to leave you some: cookie and milk on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
♦ My name is Cambrie. This year I have been very good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is: sweater for my dogs because he is skinny and that will keep him warm. If you elves are not too busy I would also like: LOL dolls and LOL houie. I promise to leave you some: cookiss and milk. on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
♦ Dear Santa Claus, my name is Kavaughn. I am 6 years old. I live in the great town of Calhoun. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super good if you could bring me these things this year: Mario red orange, sonic, Wii and iPad. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever! P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves hello for me.
♦ Dear Santa Claus, my name is Bella. I am 5 years old. I live in the great town of Calhoun. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super good if you could bring me these things this year: lol, I pad and LOL house. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever! P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves hello for me.
♦ Dear Santa Claus, my name is Mia. I am 5 years old. I live in the great town of Calhoun. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super good if you could bring me these things this year: lol, smile, ipad, LOL house and bruwn. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever! P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves hello for me.
♦ Dear Santa Claus, my name is Labe. I am 5 years old. I live in the great town of Calhoun. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super good if you could bring me these things this year: drt bik, helmet, house, pokemon shield, monster truck, xbox and slime. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever! P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves hello for me.
♦ Dear Santa Claus, my name is Kreten. I am 5 years old. I live in the great town of Calhoun. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super good if you could bring me these things this year: Mario, xbox, ipad and pool. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever! P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves hello for me.
♦ Dear Santa Claus, my name is Ben. I am 5 years old. I live in the great town of Calhoun. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super good if you could bring me these things this year: pokemon sword, pokemon shield, monster truck, x-box and ball. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever! P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves hello for me.
♦ Dear Santa Claus, my name is Aleah. I am 5 years old. I live in the great town of Calhoun. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super good if you could bring me these things this year: play watch, LOL dollhouse, iPad, watch colored pencils, pe 2 shoes and clothes. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever! P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves hello for me.
♦ Dear Santa Claus, my name is Martin. I am 6 years old. I live in the great town of Calhoun. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super good if you could bring me these things this year: T-Rex toy, picac hug, game ball, slime and Ipad. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever! P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves hello for me.
♦ Dear Santa Claus, my name is Edwin. I am 6 years old. I live in the great town of Calhoun. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super cool if you could bring me these things this year: remote control truck and scooeter. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever! P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves hey for me.
♦ My name is Kellin. This year I have been quite good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is: board with markers because I dont have one and I like to draw. If you elves are not too busy I would also like: egg with slime and Pete the cat book. I promise to leave you some: cookies and milk. on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
♦ My name is Ava. This year I have been very good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is: cocking toy unicorn because I want to ride on it. If you elves are not too busy I would also like: slime and unicorn stuffed animal. I promise to leave you some: cookies and milk. on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
♦ My name is Ari. This year I have been very good. What I would most like for Christmas this year is: batman toy because I dont have enevgh toys. If you elves are not too busy I would also like: rockem sockem toy and elf toy. I promise to leave you some: cookies and mik. on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas!
♦ Dear Santa, I have been very good boy. I want a PS4pam, dort bike and a big tv and my mom and dad. Your friend, Jackson Hollander
♦ Dear Santa, I have peen a vert goop girl. I want LOL poll. Your friend, Brileighn
♦ Dear Santa, I have a been a very good guy. I want a phone watch. I hot choclate. Your friend, Owen Worley
♦ Dear Santa, I heve been a very good girl. I want hwlu hoop. I want a body lol doll. Your friend, Marcelina
♦ Dear Santa, I have been a very good Boy. I want those a transformer. Your friend, Wyatt
♦ Dear Santa, I have been a veny good boy. I want a computer. Your friend, Gael Sandmyoa
♦ Dear Santa, I have been a very very good Boy. I want legos and sixshot and a tex four wearlr and Buzrckr and skyworp and megatron. Your friend, Reid Boddy
♦ Dear Santa, I have Been a very good boy. I want xbox and phone watch. Your friend, Gunner
♦ Dear Santa, I have been a good girl. I Want Mario video game and a miniecraft game. I Want a turtle. Your friend, Ally Proper
♦ Dear Santa, I have been a good girl. I want ou loeour. I wlle lev yuo sum cookes anlo mec. Your friend, Artemisler
♦ Dear Santa, I have Been a very very good girl. I wot a pect of mi mom and mi dad. I wot a pay pone. I wot sum skol tegs. — HarPEr
♦ Dear Santa, I have been A very good boy. I wut of cimi is biedbiedbrs kd fond ind a bew basglind a tabit. Your friend, Adriel Lopez
♦ Dear Santa, I have been a good girl. I want a bouth bomb kit. Your friend, Parker Holt
♦ Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy. I wawnt a watnh and tablet fohd Trais. — Shane Hanes
♦ Dear Santa, I have been a good girl. I want LOLs LOLhas Jojo siwa bow Jojo siwa Jes American girl doll. Your friend Madily ncos
♦ dear Santa, I have bin a vere good boy. I wateh a huvr blrd a ulechrc scoodr santu lego set, x box one video gams flrtnit Roblox midcraft mreo. Your fred, Judson Bowen. I wil lev you milc and cooces
♦ Dear Santa, I have been a boy. I wan a 4-wheeler. I want a bike. Your friend, TYB
♦ Dear Santa, I have been good girl. I wa a bicycle. Your friend, Valeria
♦ Dear Santa, I have been a very good girl. I Ant A biG GiAnt unicon. Your friend, Kinley
♦ Dear Santa, My name is Alana Edmonds. I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me a Barbie Dream House and a lot of toys.
♦ Dear Santa, My name is Jrge Anderson. I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me a dirt Bike, diNosras and a FootBall.
♦ Dear Santa, My name is Leny Mendoza. I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me an Elsa dress and Elsa house.
♦ Dear Santa, My name is Harper Whitfield. I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very Good. For Christmas, please bring me American girl suplis and a Now iPad7. bring me my sprkls my elf for christmas and a baby Alive. and hedphone for school.
♦ Dear Santa, My name is Eli Angel. I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me an electric police car and a camo hoodie.
♦ Dear Santa Claus, my name is Jackson. I am 5 years old! I live in the great town of Calhouno. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super good if you could bring me these things this year: I pad, xbox and power ranger waTer. Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever. P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves Hello for me.
♦ Dear Santa Claus, my name is Leo. I am 5 years old! I live in the great town of Calhoun. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super cool if you could bring me these things this year: monster truck, Pete the cat you and power rangers toys. Thank you! You’re the best Santa Ever. P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves He♦ llo for me.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Natalee. I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very gooD. For Christmas, please bring me a talking DoLL, PLayDoH.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Luke. I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me a go cart.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Macauley. I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me slime, saise evdol ma doikrr, costyme and a mermaid.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Caisley. I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me a LOL dol, unakorn toy, toy bear polepo, toy rendeer.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Hadley Evans. I am six years old. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me a unicorn, locdiyhey evey costum, Polley Pockit Mall bilding, LOL.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Braxon. I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very gud. For Christmas, please bring me a pecuyplu amd vido gm.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Ames. I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me Ipad, a toy camper, a nerf gun, a biye, a pogo stick, a cemote control car and candy.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Kylan Phillips. I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me pokemon cards, LeGo, Diriy, candy canes, millon dollers, xBox one.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Jake Farley. I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me a pocemon cards and a buttlr robot, a huhrird dolrs and a play moset dscuvr mars.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Anabelle. I am five years old. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me LOL, stuff dog and a dol a Elmo chailo.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Gavin. I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very gud. For Christmas, please bring me a motsorgsol, a baskitbal set.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Ryden. I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very gud. For Christmas, please bring me a genatlet, vanos, baskitbal and basketbal hoop.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Elena. I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very gud. For Christmas, please bring me a barbe has, barbe dols, a brbe car.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Cody. I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very gud. For Christmas, please bring me a Batman hat and Batman car.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Brynlee. I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me Poose Spris, bore pan, bore capr, dagin snax, grenegrene, LOL Kepr, and bobe caper.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is LEiLAni. I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very Good. For Christmas, please bring me a makup box, Fox Toy, Mauw Dol, Borbie arplane and Borbie kid.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Hudson. I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me Str wars lgtsova, Jurasic gam, Luke Scywalcr costume and jici toy.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Lilly. I am 6 years old. This year, I have been very guooD. For Christmas, please bring me Borbe doll , IPad, Bascetball, Drem Hose, Braslet, neclase, and Boor bag.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Caxson. I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me a ligt savr, drc Vadh costome, drc Vadh masc, Firs ice Lego set.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is LEVI. I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me Te rex robut, Legos, Trobe, big ball, xbox game.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Ella. I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me Youclaley, tine mirror, ril yocey tace, unicorn, and watch.
♦ Dear Santa, my name is Emma. I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very good. For Christmas, please bring me cede cane, lol toy, money, Jacit, mittens, shoes, doll.
♦ Dear Santa Claus, my name is Martin. I am 6 years old. I live in the great town of Calhoun. This year I’ve been really good and it would be super good if you could bring me these things this year: T-Rex toy, picac hug, game ball, slime and Ipad. Thank you! You’re the best Santa ever! P.S. Please tell Mrs. Claus and the elves hello for me.
♦ Dear Santa, I have been a good girl. LOL dolls. Sagga cat. Sim. Podge. HaN SeNteNisr. Your friend Adalyn Hirtid
♦ Dear Santa, I have been a good boy. I want a nerf gun. Your friend, Hunter G
Sonoraville Elementary second grade
♦ dear Santa, How is Chippy going I Hop He is BeTTer I Hope I am on The nice list Bup all I whant is a drone and a Hoverbord. Love Shemus. HAVE A great dAy!
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing Santa? IS Rudololph felling good this year? This year I want a lego train set. I want the lego city cargo train selttGolas. I also want a frizbee and a poopeman. Love Parker
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you feel goof. I have been TRING to be on the nice lit. Can I have a golf cart, a drone, and a huver bord that is easy to balance on. Love Maebry
♦ Dear Santa, I hope my class elf Chippy is feeling better. I am trying my best to be on the nice list. So can I please have my own Christmas decorations for my room. Can you also give my elf Buddy a very nice gift because he is a very nice elf. MERRY CHRISTMAS. Love Christie Betts
♦ Dear Santa, So how are you doing with the Presents? I hope you are doing good. And I will leave you cookies and milk on my ta♦ ble. Also how are the deers doing? And I want the Phone 10. And I want Slime. And make up. Love, Angela
♦ Dear Santa, How are your rainder? I will leave you a lot of cookies and some milk. And tell the elfs I said hi. I also want a i phone 11 and a huva bord. Your nice friend, Lyrik
♦ Dear Santa, How are you and Mrs. Claus? We all love you I thank I was bowing good this year! If you come to my house I pat some cookies and milk we all suprt you becus your Santa. I rily love you so mach I hope you come by! Your nice fran, Monse
♦ Dear Santa, Hi! HOw are the raindeer? I hope you have ben eating a lot of cookies and milk. for Chistmas please bring me a husky a rooter and a pet ginny pig. I will make exat cookies one harf for you and the other haft for the raindeer. Loves, Bryson Massengill
♦ Dear Santa, Hi! Are you cold up in the northpole. How are the riandeer. I hope I can lay out some cookie and milke. can I have a camrus. I can be a youtuber? Can I also Ples have a Galexy 5 lot and os 4 gamer. Love Jackson brown
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you are doing well. Does it get colder in the north pole every or does it stay the same? How is rudof doing? Also is Bob head elf? Yesterday he was on our Chistmas tree. Today he is on the cabinet. Wher the sight werer are. I wer wondering if I cold have a lether jacket an Acron tiger and cloth. Mery Cristmas!!! from Brenton bonire
♦ Dear Santa, Hi! HOw is it going at the noth pole? Are you and Mrs. claus ready for christmas? I am! For christmas I would like make up, lipstick an Iphone eleven. We’ll be sure to leave you some cookies and milk and some carrot for the reindeer. Love, Autumn
♦ Dear Santa, How is Rudolph OK? Is Mrs. Clause OK? Did you ever see a Poharnin? Do you have any elfes to make toys? how are you doing? I love the grinch that you sent to Mr. Daris’s Class. How is your raindeer doing? Your friend, Lawrence
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing? Can I have an elf in my houes Plz! I wan’t one thing it is play do set! And can you give my mom a mixer plz? And can you give my Dad a coffe macker? Your good friend, Daisy
♦ Dear Santa, I rely raly want to be an astronaut win I grow up. So I rely want a telescope and a spas bresup kit. I hope it is not to much. Thanks. to Santa From Baylee
♦ Dear Santa, How is Rudolph? Are the elfs working hard? HOw have you Been? is the elfs town OK? SAntA I wude like for christmas is a super fluffy pillow With my name on it please! A the coler rainbow also to please! From your friend, Kailyn
♦ Deare Santa, I will have you cooky’s and milk whin you come to my home. Whin you come to my home will you tack the Elf Whith you. how is rodlof doing. can you breing Me a baseball for Christmas. and can you breing me a squisky. Love: Manee
♦ Dear Sant, How are you? how old is rudeoff what is the tip up there the elf’s name is snowflaek. Why is it so cold up there. can i have robux and a toy horse. you friend, Daileys
♦ Dear Santa, How are the RineDeer. Hi Santa i awawys wuntid to see you. i will mack sure to levev you cookes and milck. and did you no that my Elfs name is Elfis. i Love Him so much. bye! Love Elijah. i am a good boy.
W.L. Swain Elementary
♦ Dear, Santa. How are you doing? I’m on the nice list. Beccuse I helP my mom cook. I really don’t know what I want, but I love LoL’s. Love, Diam
♦ dear SantaClace. How is Mrs. Clous? How is the raindear? HOw is it going in the north pole? Am i on the nies list or the nate list. i shude be on the nies list. i want a blanket and tots and smart wach and elvsed arts. Love, Layla
♦ Dear Santa, Have I every been on the naughty list or nice list? How mach magic do you have? I just want to know. Presint and it is a smart watch! Merry Chrishams, Santa! Love, Bently
♦ Dear Santa, How are doing? How many elves do you have? I have been good This year. I help my mom clean up the house. I play nicely with my sisters. I really want a guitar for Christmas this year. I am going to leave you lots for cooves and milk this year. Love, Stanley a
♦ Dear Santa Claus, How are you at north pole? How many elves do you have? I am eight yers old. Do you really watch eyaryone? A you pleasa get me hotwheels? Rudolph nice to you? love, Greyson
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing? You must be tierd Pleas Put me on the Nice List. I am wondering how old you are. Is Mrs. Claus okay? You brought us a cute Elf! She picks good Spots to hid and Sit. All of the elvs work hard. Thay are Nice. I have been good this year, all year. Love, Ella
♦ Dear Santa, How are you doing Santa Claus? How many elves are there? Are the elves good or bad? How is Mrs. Claus doing? I think I am on the nice list. I help my mom clean? I want a bike and a mr tag and tavs and a LoL. Love, Agelique
♦ Dear Santa Claus, How are you and Mrs. Claus and the elves? Are thay being bad or good? Sant Claus I am on the nice list. I have beeng good at school and at home. I want a boxy girl and 4 lols. I hope you and mrs. Claus are good this year have a good winter. Love, Teagan.
♦ Dear Santa Claus, How are you and mrs. Claus doing? What is your favorite coolsios? How many presants do you deliver? I want an elf for my little sister. I am on the nice list because I am doing my work at school and doing my chores. I am going I want a new house. I going to leabe you cookie and milk. Love Victoria
♦ Dear Santa Claus, I hope you have a graet day to day because it is All most christmas and I am siting this note because I Want to say what I want for christmas but I Want to say that I been good I been good because tobay my dad is seck and I been taking care of him and I want to ask you what I what I want is some wastels tikes and wrasler toys and some cool gloves and I want cool gloves and a lot of sawer candey and my lest thing is to let my dad fill beter from pain and sant claus have a Merry Christmas. Love, Joel
♦ by Jase Koon to St. Nick. I’ll ament I’v not ben the best this year but all I whan’t is my dad and me to sucsesful this year and get a nether big buck.
♦ Dear Santa, thes sumer I reskrot a dog. That was starving it was a puper. Can I have a box of diferit cineds of lip bom And some slime smooth. And a Harp for cherisum. Love, Maci
♦ Dear Santa Claus, Hellow Santa how are you doing I’m doing good. how is Mrs. Claus doing is she being to you and have I been o nthe naughty or nice. I have been nice and doing good at school but do you know what I want for Christmas. it’s is white vans of shoes, black and white vans of that has squares and to tie my shoes but not the white vans those slipons and one iPad that you have a that you can draw on. P.S. And an iphone 11 with ear pods.
♦ Dear Santa Claus, I hope you have a Merry Christmas. I hope everyone is doing good. My elf is doing good and I read the letter that my elf sant me. I will do better. Panda is kind of rough. She barks at my mom. My mom does not like it. I do not want my elf to leave. I wont for Christmas is a computer and a kids watch. Love, Edelyne
♦ Dear Santa, Doow you no how Rudloph nose is Red. I now I have been bad this year dont I am good rite now because I clift up. necklis. I wode Like ot git a pristi. Love, Ethan
♦ Dear Santa, I Hope you have a Merry Chrismas. Also which List am I on? And for Christmas I don’t think I’, Actually thinking of that. I’m not looking for wants — not stuff but on well. Love Rafael
♦ Dear Santa, Hi my Name is Junior I know I Have bad RiteiNg and when it December, the 25, it your day and May I have a real tank and a nintindo Swith. That’s all I want No No and I want a good year. Your friend, Junior
♦ Dear Joy, How are you doing up in the Nort pole I mis you do you mis me and I Love you so much you are the best every I wish you were here tobay. I mis you so much. I hio your safe. Love, Synthianna
♦ Dear Santa, I’ve already sent you a note. But what I want for Christmas is my family and firends together and have the best Christmas ever. Love, Lizzie.
♦ Dear Santa, Howdy, im Brooklynn. I’ve already made a letter so ... this is a reminder in case you forgot. I hope you the merriest Christmist of them all. Love, Brooklynn McCarty
♦ Dear St. Nick, I have Ben good. I took of my papaws socks and shoes When no Else did it. Now may I tell you what I whant for Christmas. I whant Like a BarBe camper whith a pool and slide. and I whish you tover reindeer, Mrs. Claus, Rudolh, and The elves a merry chrismas.
♦ Dear Santa. I been good this year in what I what for Christmas is a new bike in a Fortnite hoodie.
♦ Dear Santa, I Hop yoa have the Best Chistmas ever. I hoP your elves made allot of toys this year because there is ALOT of kids this year more than last year. I have Been very good at school the last couple of moths and I work relly relly hard at school, so dose my sitter Kenhedi Griffith. im hoping I can get a scocer ball and some PJ’s I Dont have allot becaus there geting to little for me, but I also want a HydraFlask and a gift card that’s relly what I only want exsep for a I pad I relly waht a i Pad becas I had one but it got to old an broke. Bat if you caht get me that it’s fine becaus I have a phone but it does not work well bat im fine with that becaus im going to have the best chistmas ever. Love, Kati or Kaitlyn
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have a Jolly Christmas and a happy new year. I would love if you give me a Netendo Swith. I would be so happy! I would also love if you give me LOL Dolls and OMG dolls. Santa, I love you so much. Love Layiah.
♦ To: Santa. Dear: Santa and mis Clas. how is the elf doing but I do mis a elf Joy will you tell her I said hi. So do you have a big Factor that goes to the Sty! And What do the elf live in. And are the elf big when they come back to the noth Pole. So you call my brother yesday Sunday moning and he ask how old are you and you said you dont no. I thank that cool. I big a good gril I hel(p my brothre find stuf that he lost. And next year can I plase have an elf. Love Abbie Talley.
♦ Dear Santa, May I have a Nerf gun Please and also a iPhone 11 Pro. Here is a List what I want, a intendo switch, Bayblades, Mincraft Lego toy, iMac, iPad, PS$ with a Mincraft Game and Lego Game, a iPhone to call my parents. And where does Rudolph Live? Also what does the elves do for you? I Hope you have a Merry Christmas. From, Brandan
♦ Dear Sacnt, i Have Ben very nice this year. i wolb like to have time with my famly thes year. Love Landon
♦ Dear St. Nick, I hope you have a prifet crismes one thing i did good was i helped my frinds bleld a club house. Can I pleas have a iPhone 6 plus and a pokemon card set pleas. that is I want. Your frind Caleb
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have a Merry Christmas. And by the way I do not what enything for christmas even if I was good. Well I do what one thing for Christmas and that one thing is my cat. I Lost it and I just what in to come bake. thank you Santa.
♦ Dear St. Nick, I think it is so genisiah that you spend your time making toys for us. Please can I have a littel baby sister. and a girl dog and a blue gold fish alsow a ell im want to be A zoollogist when I grow up so please bring a zoologist kit and not a kittr kit. I want to safe hunt animals and find a home for these poor poor things. I have to give a cat a howe but my dad would not allow it. I want you to have a vacation so come to my house when ever. Love Trippen K Burhotte
♦ Dear Santa, I Hope your Having a Merry Christmas? because i am and I Hope Dasher Dacer prancer vixen comet cupid Donner Blitzen and Rudolf are having the best time in the north pole with you Santa and I hope you are having the best time in the north pole and especially Are the Elfs are to and can you send me some New Drawling stuff and some paint pencils markets and crayon’s and color pencils and big thick coloring paper please and thank you if you get me it so have a merry christmas. Love Alisa Deal
♦ Dear Santa, How have you ben. What I love about Christmas is how every body gets together dering Christmas eve and I love how you leve peresints under the tree. Love, Lee Fowler
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have a merry chistmas. I’ve been very good this year please can I have LoL dolls and can I Please have hot wills trash and can I Please have a now Phone and a minecraft Plushy and can I please have earbuds. Love IsaBella
♦ Dear Santa, How have you been I just wanted to tell you my name. My name is Aliyah Floyd. Can I please tell you one thing I really want for Christmas it is a german shepered dog and some stuff to go with it. Sincerely Aliyah Floyd
♦ Dear Santa, I hope you have a jolly Chismas this year. I’ve been very good this year! In school I’ve been paying atintching. I would really like if you woud bring me a Remot cotenol drone. if you can’t I understand. Love, Kyle
{li}Dear Santa, I was very good this year. I Picked up trash on a play gound. I would love a o.m.g doll but a L.O.L doll will do, Love, Kiersten{/li}{li}Dear santa I been kinda good and kinda bad but i try to be good cold i please have a supreme hoodie that would be all because will be exeehsive. thank you. it will also be a far drive. Love, Jason G.{/li}{li}Dear Santa I hope you have the best christmas ever I have been really good this year if you could I would like a new tablet and a new xbox and PS4 and a new iPhone 11. Sincerely, Migel Gutierrez{/li}{li}Dear Santa I hope you are haveing a merry Christmas I have been very good this year how are your reindeer Doing this year I want barbies and LOLs and a Dariy. Love Makenna{/li}{li}Dear Saint Nick, How was your year Santa? I have been good this year. May you please bring me WWE Smackdown lots of nerf gund please. How are the reindeer? I hope you have a very merry christmas! Your friend, Will Schmitz{/li}{li}Dear Santa, Hi my name is Jade Sniper and to me you are the best person ever! My parents may pot up some cookies and milk for you. for christmas may I please have this game called a hat in time. Love, Jade{/li}{li}Dear, Santa I ben both Bad and good so I just want to you have the most funest time at Christmas. All I wont for Christmas is a pogo stick. Love, Matthew Allen Morse{/li}{li}Deer, Santu. Hi, I am Sophie and I Have Bin Very Good I Have washeb the bishis whot I wont is very imporint it is my mom to git a raise and Chr for cancer are line most Kids toys. Love, Sophie{/li}{li}Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I hope the reindeer are doing good. When it was Halloween I gave all my candy to my brother. All I want for christmas is a Bike. This is all I want but if you want to give me something else go ahead. I want a bike because my is not realy good and it is old. Love, Julianne Zamora{/li}{li}Dear Santa, I hope you are having a good year this year. How are the reindeer, how is Rudolph. I go to school at W.L. Swain Elementary. I am in the 3rd grade, and I am 9 years old. For Christmas I wan’t a Phone that works, can I please have an iPhone XR. Can I Please have a Christmas clothes that has a santa hat. Can I get a elf on the shelf. And can I have a big surPrise. And can I have some surunchies Please. Love, Allison{/li}{li}Dear Santa, I hope you Have a Merry Chritmas. I want to ride on a sleigH with you I Hope rudolPh exsest. some PeoPle think you dont exest I HoPe I’m on the Good List Like you say HOOO HOOO HOOO. I really want a LOL Kitty Qween doll. I want my owen eld I want a tea set I Love You. I want you to do some thing For my teacher can you HellP her Please. Sciencerly, Lexie{/li}{li}Dear Santa Claus, Merry Christmas! I hope you have a great year! I hope I am on the nice list this year! Would you please send my dogs some toys on Christmas Eve. Lily my dog chews on lots of stuff. My other dog Cheif eats are hockey table when we are gone. I have alreayd made you a note of what I want for Christmas. I love Christmas. I hope you enjoy christmas as much as I enjoy it. Merry Christmas, Santa Claus. Love, Brooklyn B. Barnett{/li}{li}Dear Santa and your reindeer, I Hope you have a Good Christmas and a New Year Can I PLease have a IPad Air. Love, Grayson{/li}{li}Dear Santa, I hope you have a great Christmas. I have been bad and good. I hope the reindeer are well. (Especially Rudolph) He is the best wit hthat nose he has. Tell him that and please tell the others no offense. I don’t know what I want for Christmas. I feel like should get presents but than again I don’t think so. I’m having it ruff. Have a great Christmas with Mr.s Claus and a happy new year. Thanks for all the presents through the years. Well I’ll send to you next year and please send an eld and please make it sweet. Love your friend, Isabela Rasmith{/li}{li}Dear Santa Clouse, I have been nice this year. I gave Aliyah a necklase. I cant wait for my vacation. For me it is in 2 more days, but for you my vacation is over. So at my dads can you get me a boble head / the marshmello one, please and thank you. Love, Hailey{/li}{li}Dear Santa, I’ve been good this year and do you know three eld’s named Rosie, Peanut, and Joy. Joy is my third block teacher’s elf and my third block teacher’s name is Mrs. Coty and then Rosie and Peanut are my home elf’s. How is your Christmas and I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a spectaular Christmas and a happy new year. “I would like for Christmas is a full set of your reindeer as toy’s. You are my favorite Santa Claus ever one is because you are the only Santa Claus and the other reason is becaus you are magical. Am I on the naught or nice list?” Love, Bella Hardin{/li}{li}Dear Santa Clause, Merry Christmas! I hope a good year so far. I hope you will have a great year! I’ve been really good this year. I would like hair accsesories, new shoes, so I hope that you Santa Clause would Please get me those things. I hope I.am on the good list, because I’ve been a good student at school! Love, Ella Wyatt{/li}{li}Dear, Saint Nich Santa. Can you Please give me a guitar and a Lamborghini rc car. Merry Christmas. Sincerely, Xavier Lane Ralston{/li}{li}Dear Santa Claus, How are the reindeer doing? I hoping im on the nice list. I Pleas wold a eld on The Shelf. and a noo honse. Live Destiny hannah Adams{/li}{li}Dear, Santa. Merry Christmas and I can’t wait for Christmas. and the presence. and Santa here are the presence and thank you. I want a remote control car and a drown and ol book for Mrs. Cote. Love, Lando Cagle{/li}{li}Dear Santa, I hope your Christmas is good. I know that I have allretey told you what I whanted but It is for school. I have been cintof good and cintof bad. Culd you plesse get me a kidzoom that is blue and wirless headphons. Thank you. Lose, Aspen{/li}{li}Dear Santa, I’v been mostly nice and I really try not to be bad but one nice thing/miracle I’v done is played nice with my brother. It would be nice if I could receive these gifts an atv, Finger les Leather gloves with Holes throught the middle, the newest nerf gun, a sheild, a new toy MPS, a GiGle pisto, a GiGi moutineeun, and a new toy knife and a real knife. If I could recieve them all I would be so Happy thank you. Sincerely, Finn. {/li}