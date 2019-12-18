W.L. Swain Elementary School fifth grade
♦ Dear Santa, For Chrismas I would like a new 3DS and a trapilin and some PS4 games and some dolls for my sister and some princess dresses for her an for my brother a VR head set with new games for the PS4 and also a new controller for his PS4. — From: Kameron
♦ Dear Santa, Thank you for giving us a lot of presents for Christmas. I appreciate that alot and thank you for answering our letters and reading them. I know soon I’ll get presents from you and Santa thank you for giving us the exact thing we want. — Love, Luke
♦ Dear Santa Claus, for Christmas I want a Nintendo Switch. Santa I still believe in you. I am ten years old. My mom needs to know if you are buying the cartridge for it or if you are getting it at all. If not, she will buy it. I’ve always wondered how you became Santa Claus. Is Claus your last name? is the elf that I have the same one that always comes? I notice he’s hiding in the same spots kind of every time!!! Is it true that no one has EVER seen you? I’ve wondered if you’re really married! I know that Christmas really isn’t about the toys. It’s really that God was possibly born on that day (probably not but we celebrate it on that day anyways). — Sincerely, Sean
♦ Dear Santa, I have been good... but also I have been “bad” if anything I would be on the “maybe” list. My mom has already gotten a lot of presents, so I was just wondering if you could find a dog for me. I want it to be a boy, so I can name it Rosco. I want a dog so I can have someone to play with besides my sister. Also, I been like dog’s share great and amazing memories with you. We have an extra room in the house, and i will take good and well responsabilities for it. I’ll save up some money myself from doing chores and I will buy things and food for him. I’ll take it out to use the bathroom, I’ll give him a bath and i will even vaccum all the dog hairs off the couch. Just please PLEASE PLEASE get me a dog. — Love, Claire
♦ Dear Santa Clause, I would like a few things but I don’t think they’re the best. There is one though, that I truthfully think is the greatest. I want everyone to have a wonderful Christmas this year. It’s not that I want to be on the nice list, but I want everyone to have an amazing experience. — Sincerely, Emily
♦ Dear Santa, I hope I have a good Christmas. I hope I get the presents that I want. One of the present that I want is a PS4. Also the thing that I want most is to spend time with my family. I hope this year will be a good Christmas. — Sincerely, Alexis C.
♦ Dear Santa, I can’t wait for Christmas. There are a couple of things that I would like to have. First of all I would like a lever action Denix non firing rifle, a John Deere truck and skid steer set, a Green Light toy dodge Ram 3500 Laramie truck and trailer, specast toy trucks and tractors and a John Deere 4450 dual wheel tractor. — from, Hunter
♦ Dear Santa, For Christmas I want the I-Phone 11 Pro. I also want a Hover-Board that way that me and my brothers can go riding on them. My mother asked me what I wanted for Christmas. I told her that I wanted this big nerf gun at Walmart for fifteen dollars. I need some more shoes, and clothes because I am getting to big for all of my other clothes. I already have a bicycle that I wanted for Christmas. My mom told me that I might get a pone if I behave. — Sincerely, Kenly G.
♦ Dear Santa, Thanks for giving me free toys but only if i was good. For Crismas I want a xbox 1, farming sim 19 or 20, a dirt bike and my very own Jhon Deer tractor. My last gift I want is my mom to just rest instead of mowing the lawn, doing lawndrey and paying bills. as well as my dad. Or a raindeer. —Senserely, Ashton
♦ Dear Santa, I hope that preparing for christmas is going well for you. Christmas is the best time of the year and I hope that Christmas stays that way forever. Although I know its challenging to get everything ready for Christmas it takes a while. Although the time spent is worth it for everybody. Merry Christmas. — Love, Bryson
♦ Dear Santa, For this Christmas I would want a new car for the family because our car is starting to break down and it’s taking away our money since we are going to the mechanic a lot of times. The next thing I want is to have some science equipment because I want to see cells through leaves and other equipment. Merry Christmas Santa and have a great day. Love, Yair P.
♦ Dear Santa, I believe that this is going to be the best Christmas ever. Yesterday, me, my mom, and my dad all hung up the ornaments on the tree. I can remember mom saying, “I really love this tree. Last year’s tree was so big it took almost all the ornaments to make it look full.” I can’t wait for Christmas. It’s my favorite holiday ever (that and my birthday anyhow)! I love whenever you come and leave presents under a tree decorated with lights and glass bulbs. Our Xmas tree is beautiful this year. I can’t wait for you to see it! — Sincerely, Heleina P. (P.S. can I have some Wings of Fire books?)
♦ Dear Santa, I can’t wait for this Christmas and for you to come and deliver presents for us. I also hope that you are going to injoy delevering presents to all of the houses. I want you to say to the elves that I said for them to have fun making all of those toys. I hope that you come across a computer because that’s what I want really for Christmas. Injoy this year’s Christmas. — Love, Taylor D.
♦ Dear santa, Thank you so much for the gifts and presents last year. This year I have been wanting a hoverboard, hot glue gun, nail polish, make up, glue sticks, yarn, croushaing kit, bike mountin, squishes, and I want for my last thing is a tie die blue ball at Walmart. Santa you don’t have to get me everything, but please just at least half of it. I don’t remember everything because im always sad. I never can focus in class. I also want to ask for a couple more things. I realy want Ms. Bennet to have a realy good Christmas. She is nice and such a great teacher. Thank you Santa so much. — Sincerely, Baylee C.
♦ Dear Santa Clause, For Christmas I would like nothing I belive that hanging out with my family is a lot more important, but if I could have something I would like to see my grandparents. Its been a while since I have seen them. I think it would be very exciting to seem them once more. I would love playing with our new Christmas presents with all our cousins. I would love that one thing. Thank you. — Love, Austin
♦ Dear santa, For Christmas I want my little brother to live with us and get his own X-Box one. Even though we fight a lot I don’t think he should be living in a box room only being able to sit on his bed, which means he gets grounded all of the time. He is not allowed to watch tv, talk, play with his toys or nothing. I would really aprectiait it a lot. — Sincirly, Abby G.
♦ Dear Santa, I want this for Christmas: a dirt bike. I do not want toys because all I do is play outside. I play on my phone also. I just thout of this. I want a football.
♦ Dear Santa, I really want a lot of thins but theres only one main thing I want for Christmas a blue bunny. I want it to be a girl though cause last one I had was a blue bunny but it was a boy. Theres also one thing I want my family to be happy for the rest of their life. I really hope my brother and sister are successful in life. Also I really hope to also be successful in life. — Love, Sarah
♦ Dear Santa, I would like a phone, iguna and I rilli want for my mom to be happie that is what I want Santa. — From Jayda
♦ Dear Santa, I know that you know I’ve been naughty very much this year. I haven’t been doing very well in school. I think that being in the fifth grade is very tough and you know how it is. You get older and the Christmas thing seems very lame. I, this year, have a special request. I just want my Papa Charles to get out of the hospital and be all better. I know that my great-aunt Rachel died Thanksgiving break and I just want the family to be happy again. I’m not even sure that’s something you can do. If PawPaw Charles was to get out of the hospital I would be overcome with joy. — Thank you, Emma Smith
♦ Dear Santa, I DON’T want much for crismis im just glad that Jesus died on the cross for our sins. im glad you make kids happy I believe you are there somewhere for the little kids. — With thanks, Colton
♦ Dear Santa, All I really want for Cristmas in the past month is this. I want an iPhone 11. I don’t want pro max, I just want iPhone 11 in purple or a girly color and if you can’t get it for me then i forgive you cause I know that you work so hard to chose people presents. If you can’t get it its fine I just know you always be watching me be good and kind to pepole no matter what. — Love, Ashley C.
W.L. Swain Elementary School fourth grade
♦ Dear Santa, Hello Santa. So my pearets said that you have a Lot of kid to take care of. So I will keep it simple... 1) Hover board... 2) Dirt bike... 3) hydro flask... 4) slime set... 5) polaroid camra... (with the case) (blue) 6) blue bike... 7) julry box (WITH julry)... 8) 100 skruchies. — Love, Savanna F.
♦ Dear Santa, My name is lexi. This year I have been good. This year I want a iPhone 11, Macbook, airpods and your a great Santa. I see that you have some great elfs in your workshop. They are really grateful for you santa, they are really helpful for you. they help you with everything. — Sincerly, Lexi
♦ Dear Santa, This year I really want an elf. An elf that is a girl and gets into a lot of trouble. And I really wanted to see rudolph and the other raindeer. Ok heres what I want to unrwap on Cristmas morning. Some makup, toys, clothes, shoes. And heres a hint about what kind of yous you should get me.... Frozen 2 toys! P.S. Please don’t eat all the cookies! Sincerly, Gabi
♦ Dear Santa, I will loe to have a radeao for Chrismis and a horse that’s a toy. I have a questouin or 2. How do you make it around the world in one night? — Love, Cheyenne
♦ Dear Santa, i’v bean good all year and hears some things I wont. Nuthing much just want my Paw Paw to get better. I also want my dad to get a job so he can move out of the small billding. — Love, Logan
♦ Dear santa, I would like a lagow sett for Christmas and a car and Santa ples help my mom. it would make me hapee and i know she would be to. — Kyle
♦ Dear Santa, I know this letter might not get to you because your in the north pole and that’s far away from me but if you do get this letter all I want for Christmas is for my family to spend more time together. Please and if you do, thank you. — Love, Jazmine M.
♦ dear santa, I have bin good and bad. lets start off with my list. i want a huverboard. can you tell rudolph i said hi please? — Love, Laura
♦ Dear Santa, I want a dirt bike and a rifle and a nerf gun and a football and a basketball. — Love, Hayden
♦ Dear Santa, I want for Christmas is for my mom to have a good life. I also wont to be suprised. — Sincerly, Braeleigh
♦ Dear Santa, Where do baby elfs come from? Are they born like us? Ladys and gentleman. If so, can you bring us a boy elf? Do they come in packages? If so, how many bucks are they? Izzy is funny! Did you see the toasters one? She is a hoot! — Love, Mackenzie
♦ Dear Santa, What I really want for Christmas is the iPhone 11 but if I don’t get that it’s ok. But Santa if I don’t get the iphone 11 then i want a bike. I want a bike because a bike is cheaper but if you do get me the iphone 11 well, that would be better. — Sincerly, Kaylee W.
♦ Dear Santa, hello my name is Kaylin. What is your name hahahahaha! I know your name is Santa, i was kidding. What I want for Crissmas is new clothes! and some shoes too. my elf is watching me wherever I go! have a good christmas! and a happy new year. — Love, Kaylin