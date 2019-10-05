DEAR EDITOR:
A columnist (Darrell Huckaby) writing in the Sept. 28 Calhoun Times was critical of former President Jimmy Carter and seemed to dismiss his administration as a failure, but there’s more to his story than that.
The writer made light of Carter’s energy conservation efforts, but had we continued Carter’s programs, perhaps we’d have become far more energy independent and wouldn’t have spent trillions in the Middle East over the past several decades.
Carter built his foreign policy around the idea that a nation like the United States should seek to advance the cause of human rights around the world.
Egypt and Israel signed a peace treaty as a result of Carter’s Camp David diplomatic efforts and normalized relations between those two countries. Wish other efforts to establish peaceful relationships in the region had been equally successful.
His determination to push back against the USSR’s invasion of Afghanistan was the reason we didn’t participate in the Olympics in 1980. Canada, West Germany, and Japan also agreed to the boycott. Controversial, of course, but the purpose was to send a powerful message of opposition to Soviet aggression.
The Shah of Iran was maintained in power for many years at least partly because of U.S. support. Despite that, he was overthrown, and it came toward the close of the Carter years. Because the Shah was dying of cancer, the Carter administration, due to our history with Iran and as a humanitarian gesture, allowed him to come to the U.S. for treatment. The revolutionaries retaliated by seizing the hostages, and Carter paid a high political price, but all the hostages came home alive and well within minutes of Carter’s leaving office, which might not have been the case had he been too determined to use force to free them.
As for military spending, Carter proposed a significant five-year increase in the military budget and advocated for expansion on NATO forces. Even Reagan, in a 1986 speech, acknowledged Carter’s support for military spending.
The Panama Canal Zone was not U.S. property to begin with. It was leased in 1903, and by 1977, there had already been 20 years of protest from Panama about the terms. What we wanted from negotiations with Panama was to keep others from using the canal as a tool to stir unrest while keeping the canal operational, neutral, and available for U.S. shipping. That’s what we got.
Obviously, inflation was extraordinarily high in the 1970s, and it was a problem before Carter’s election — remember Ford’s Whip Inflation Now buttons? Stagflation was a characteristic of the economy starting as early as 1973. Nixon announced fiscal policies in 1971 that included wage and price controls, which economists say set the stage for worse problems to come. Then gasoline prices soared and shortages were a serious problem due to the oil embargo, which began in 1973, also well before Carter became president. These problems continued through the Carter years, but they were not his creation.
Carter’s administration had its challenges and its failures, but a balanced look at 1970s history shows there were good ideas and successes, as well.
Kathryn Sproull
Calhoun