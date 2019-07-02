DEAR EDITOR:
I know I’m probably wasting my time because in recent years it seems you guys won’t print any commentary unless it’s sunshine and roses, but I guess it’s worth a try.
My wife and I, along with the bank, own a small apartment complex. Friday we received our annual property value assessment from the Gordon County Property Assessor’s Office. The property value had increased 64%, making the tax burden almost double, all in ONE year.
Needless to say, we were in shock! I called the assessor’s office and spoke to one of the assessors. He told me that a commercial property assessment hadn’t been done in 10 years until this year and that was the reason for the huge increase. He went on to say they knew it would be a shock, but that they were willing to work with people on a case-by-case basis if they would bring in financial information, such as rental income, so they could maybe adjust the value.
Right. I may look dumb, but I ain’t stupid.
You may recall, in 2007 at the peak of real estate property value, the Gordon County Board of Commissioners, at a cost of over one million dollars, hired an outside company to reassess all property in Gordon County. This was because the property assessor’s office was in a mess. The result was a huge tax increase to most property owners.
The next year, 2008, came the real estate cash with property values plummeting. Guess what happened to taxed property values? Nothing. They remained taxed at the higher assessment.
Now because the assessor’s office has not done their job for 10 years, again, the property owner has to eat it. If it had increased gradually year over year the rental market would have adjusted to accommodate it. As it is, rents can’t go up more than the market and my payment stays the same. The increase comes straight out of my pocket.
Since the board of commissioners has allowed this to happen, AGAIN, the least they could do is lower the millage rate to help offset the increase.
Figure the odds.
Sid Collins Resaca