Dear Editor,
Well, I tried, but I’m pretty sure I wasn’t cut out to be a politician and I was obviously no match for our popular Representative Rick Jasperse. I respect the will of the people in Georgia House District 11 who voted and I congratulate Rick on his re-election.
I was, at best, a reluctant political warrior who still believes in militant optimism. What I really wanted to do was to get people thinking and talking about the growing threat of mass shooters in Georgia and our state’s lax gun laws. Not exactly a topic for conversation that most people enjoy or appreciate.
I hope and pray every single day that we will not experience a gut-wrenching mass shooting tragedy the likes of which have befallen so many other communities in our country. I ran for office to try to bring attention to this issue and do something before it happens in our very midst.
Gun violence in America knows no boundaries and these mass shooters just don’t care. They draw their plans against us knowing they are either going to be shot to death, commit suicide, or be incarcerated for the rest of their lives. As a longtime gun owner, I know other states have changed their gun laws to reject and reverse “the new normal.” Georgia will have to wait.
My campaign is over now and I thank everyone who voted for me, who encouraged me, who supported me, and who donated. Like me, no one on my campaign team had ever done this before, but I could not have asked for a more positive, tolerant, committed, supportive and generous group of people to work with. They are my new friends and we know that our main issue is not going away because we lost an election this time around.
I am also forever grateful for my wonderful wife who agreed to stand by me and see me through this once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Despite my assurances, she worried way too much that I might get elected.
I would be remiss if I did not also acknowledge and thank my critics and the people who picked Rick. They made me think. They motivated me. They got me excited. They made me more determined. They made me spend a lot of time researching and reading and trying to understand why and how Georgia’s runaway gun culture is so deeply embedded. They got me back to church.
They also showed me what we need to do differently next time and the importance of being more than just a voter if we really want to see things change to benefit the common good. The battle for “the better angels of our nature” as Abe Lincoln and Jon Meacham put it, is far from over and in many ways is just getting started.
For me, I can now go back to doing the things I was doing in retirement. Going to the mailbox in my boxers. Drinking in the middle of the week. Sleeping late. Traveling. Being a new grandad. Groovin’ at Rocco’s. Catching up with old friends and making even more new ones.
I’m going to take down my campaign Facebook page, close my Twitter account, take the sign out of my yard, shutter my campaign website, and go underground for a while. My conscience is clear and my head and heart are right again because I know I tried my best to do something that mattered.
In the meantime those of us who care about this troubling and confounding issue will be meeting with potentially viable candidates to run a much more polished, informed, and financially enabled campaign. Frankly, it’s not going to be hard to find someone younger (easy), smarter (easier), and better looking (easiest) to help bring common sense gun legislation to Georgia.
Most people who read this don’t want to think about what will probably have to happen between now and then to make it so.
Lee A. Shiver
Jasper
Lee Shiver was the Democratic candidate in the District 11 Georgia House race for the Nov. 6 election. He lost to incumbent Republican Rick Jasperse.