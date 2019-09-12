I want to commend two employees of Gordon County's Animal Control Department.
Someone apparently dumped a small white dog at our house this past week. The poor dog looked neglected and was half eaten up with mange and had long untrimmed nails. It was hungry for affection, so we provided food and water, but we weren't able to provide it a home.
I called animal control and was very surprised and pleased to see instead of the stereotypical dog catcher-type with a wire snare on a pole, two friendly and empathetic young woman came to pick up the dog. One woman readily picked up the dog in her arms, despite its unsightly skin condition. The women were Abby Hunter and Alisha Bridges.
They said they had a rehabilitator in mind who takes in small dogs.
Many thanks to the folks at Gordon County Animal control for their concern and gentle approach.
Lillian Towe
Plainville