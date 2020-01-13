Dear editor:
You probably allow too much space to "Mr. Sarcasticus" (might even be a "Ms."!); however, his opinions are well written, somewhat creatively constructed, and perhaps worth pondering. A bit.
Regarding low attendance at the public tax hearings, though — have either of you even considered that you at the CALHOUN TIMES, in connection with the hosts, officials, and beneficiaries, did such an amazing job of publicizing and explaining the reasoning behind the proposed tax hike that there was no need for us to attend?! We got it! From you! So smile and take a bow for a job well done.
Now a potentially smelly or polluting business ... that will always bring the neighbors out. And that's probably, again, thanks to you and those who alerted the TIMES about the potential rise in chicken population!
Thanks for your part in keeping us aware,
Joyce Young
Calhoun