Dear editor,
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I would like to express congratulations to Jeffrey A. Watkins, founding shareholder of Jeffrey A. Watkins P.C. in Cartersville on his appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve as a Superior Court judge for the Cherokee Judicial Circuit, serving Bartow and Gordon counties.
Judge Watkins will be well served by his 27 years of experience in the legal profession, including a broad range of practice areas. He has also served his community in numerous capacities, including past service on the boards of the Rotary Club of Bartow County, the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention and Visitors Bureau and as chairman of the Georgia Highlands College Board of Trustees.
With his acceptance of this appointment, Judge Watkins demonstrates his ongoing commitment to serving the public and the justice system. We wish him well in this new capacity of judicial leadership.
Kenneth B. Hodges III
State Bar of Georgia president