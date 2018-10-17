To the Editor:
Congratulations to the Swancy family and Riverview Farms for being named one of the Georgia Water Coalition’s Clean 13 for 2018. The farm is honored for outstanding practices that protect our natural resources, especially the Coosawattee River.
Calhoun and Gordon County are fortunate to be home to Clean 13 honorees for two years in a row! Last year the coalition honored Rep. John Meadows for his efforts to pass HB 205, which for the first time since the 1970s strengthened limits on hydraulic fracking in the state in order to protect our drinking water and other resources.
Both the Swancy family and Rep. Meadows have been strong supporters of the Official String Band Festival of Georgia, presented each year by the Harris Arts Center in Calhoun. The Festival takes place next year on March 29-30, with the Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention competition on Saturday and a stellar performance on Friday night, to be announced.
Rep. Meadows, chair of the House Rules Committee, sponsored the resolution adopted on Feb. 7, 2018, by the Georgia House of Representatives, recognizing Gordon County’s “proud musical heritage” and the event that is “a yearly celebration of the beautiful tradition of old-time string band music and Georgia’s rich cultural history,” according to the Calhoun Times (March 8, 2018).
Honored for their progressive farming practices, the Swancys and Riverview Farms have been sponsors of the Georgia String Band Festival for several years. During the event, Brad and Wes sell their popular, traditional grist products in muslin bags custom-designed for the festival.
We are fortunate to have these contributions to the String Band Festival and to our community. We also appreciate their efforts to protect the area’s valuable water resources, thus perpetuating both our musical heritage and our natural heritage.
Jane Powers Weldon
Official String Band Festival of Georgia Steering Committee
Harris Arts Center
Editor’s note: State Rep. John Meadows, R-Calhoun, is in a contested race with Democrat Brian Rosser for the District 5 seat for the Nov. 6 general election.