To the editor:
Congratulations to Sarah Burks for her successful rides on champion Tennessee Walking Horses (Calhoun Times, January 9, 2019). Champion Walking Horses have a history in Calhoun.
John M. Brown, in “Yesteryears: 1830-1977,” a collection of photographs from Calhoun and Gordon County, pictures on p. 59 an image of Power Pack, “a world’s champion amateur horse at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration” in Shelbyville, Tennessee. The horse was owned by Roy Davis, Calhoun automobile dealer.
Also featured in Brown’s book is three-time world champion Talk of the Town, later owned by Calhoun industrialist C. M. Jones. The bay gelding won the world title in 1951, 1952, and 1953 at the Celebration in Shelbyville. At the time, Talk of the Town was the only three-time world champion, a record that was not matched until 2015.
Roy Davis, with his brother, Bonnie, had another world grand champion Tennessee Walking Horse in Sensational Shadow, a black stallion ridden by Charlie Bobo, in 1971.
“Yesteryears” was published by the Gordon County Historical Society (1977) and is available for sale at historic Oakleigh, home of the historical society.
Jane Powers Weldon