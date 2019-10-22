DEAR EDITOR:
As a frequent traveler on I-75 from Michigan to Florida twice per year, we always enjoy the change in scenery but we never get the sense of the “local” color, that is the towns and neighborhoods that dot the landscape. That all changed on the last trip heading south when a tire blew on the tandem trailer that I was pulling.
Wanting to adhere to the second day schedule of 12 hours to my destination, I was suddenly thrust into what I presumed would be a very frustrating delay. That is until I was fortunate enough to be one mile north of the Calhoun, Georgia, exit. And as they say, this is the rest of the story.
I was not totally disabled, rather, I was able to limp along to the location that I had googled a couple of miles away. To my surprise, an elderly fellow in his bright red and aged pickup truck rolled down the window and said with arms motioning, “follow me!” I did so instinctively, not really knowing where we were headed.
Shortly, we arrived at his neighbor’s business, McEntyre’s Tire Shop on Wall Street, where I received the bad news. Mike McEntyre, the owner, indicated that I would need a second tire to replace a tire that was about to blow. Further, the tires would have to be ordered as he nor other tire shops in the area stocked the size that I needed.
Another setback, another reason to be disappointed. Resigned to a four-hour delay, I authorized the purchase and then wondered what I would do to pass the time. We unhooked the trailer and set out to explore the town, we being myself and my golden retriever, Penny. We found a great park for a little dog play, then went past the high school which seemed like it was one of the town’s favorite gathering spots, particularly on Friday nights during football season.
Our further exploration took us up into the hills east of downtown with magnificent homes and through the Fain Cemetery. Magnificent landscape and history. Our next stop was on Court Street where we found the Thurston Café.
What a delightful and delectable experience. The owner, Mitsy, asked me upon arrival how my day was going and I responded quickly that I’ve had better having blown a tire on the expressway. She seemed genuinely sympathetic and welcomed me. The food was excellent and Mitsy joined me for a few minutes to talk about where I was from and where I was headed. We ended up talking about the restaurant’s history, her family and of course the town of Calhoun.
A gracious and humble lady, a great restaurant and a great experience. Then back to the shop where I sat and talked to Mike McEntyre about the town, his racing experience, his family (pride and joy), and his love of coaching. Penny enjoyed getting out of the car, walking around the shop, greeting other customers and just being the dog she loves to be.
The tires finally arrived and within minutes his crew had the old tires off, new on and I was ready to go. This man and his employees care about their customers. I’ve never had a better experience. I said my goodbyes, thanked Mike for exceeding all of my expectations and was on my way. I felt that I had made a new friend. I also knew that on the next trip, my wife and I would stop, say hello and have lunch at the Thurston Café!
Epilogue: I am reminded of the Bible verse, “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven.” I was meant to spend the day in Calhoun. For whatever reason, I encountered a Samaritan who took me to his neighbor’s business. I was taken care of like I was the most important customer. I toured a magnificent southern town and enjoyed southern hospitality at one of its finest locally owned cafés.
I don’t know why the stars lined up the way they did, but in the end, it was a glorious day! I am grateful. Thank you Mike, thank you Mitsy and thank you Calhoun.
John Larson
Gaylord, Michigan