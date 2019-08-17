DEAR EDITOR:
Regarding the Coleen Brooks Aug. 14 column that Confederate soldiers were un-American: In the War Between the States, federal soldiers fought for the United States of America. Confederate soldiers fought for the Confederate State of America. Soldiers on both sides were American.
Each served their respective countries during a long, dreadful war. When the fighting ended soldiers North and South respected each other. Confederate soldiers should not be denigrated as un-American.
Respectively,
Stanley Chambers
Calhoun