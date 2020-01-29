Paul Trail, head brewer at Freight and Rail Brewing Company in Downtown Calhoun, was busy making a blonde ale on Tuesday and said that on Wednesday he would start working on an Irish-style red ale.
Then he’ll move on to an oatmeal cream stout, followed by a “juicy Indian pale ale” that he’ll split between four tanks and add additional flavors to in order to create four different styles of IPA. After that, he said he’ll circle back and make a pilsner.
“We are working on it as hard as we can,” Trail said. “It’s all coming together.”
The brewing company on South Park Avenue received its state brewing license last Thursday, the final box that needed to be checked before they could get to work making beer.
Though an opening date as not been set yet, Justin Childress, one of the partners in the company, said they are tentatively aiming for late February or early March.
Andrew Tierce, founder of the brewery, said previously that he has joked with Trail that they’ll make somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 different beers, but the bar, crafted from railroad ties and rails, will include 12 taps, so a variety of styles will be offered. He also noted that different styles have different shelf lives, so they could rotate different brews depending on customer interest.
Trail said the blonde ale he was working on Tuesday wouldn’t be ready to taste for about two weeks, but added that he’s glad to finally be making beer.
“I’m looking forward to getting this batch into the tank. It’s been a lot of work getting to this point,” he said.
The process began for Tierce almost three years ago when he began applying for the three levels of licensing required to make beer — one each from the federal, state and local governments — but things began picking up when the equipment was delivered last June.
Trail, a Gordon County native that learned to make beer in Chicago and Montana, joined the company a few months ago.
The space on South Park Avenue is next door to Trackside Pizzeria and Pub. It will feature a large bar and stage for live music.
While no food will be served, patrons will be allowed to bring in food when they visit.
Tierce said previously that his goal is to make a hometown beer that Calhoun and Gordon County residents can connect with and feel proud of, while also bringing people downtown.
“In the end we all want downtown to develop. We want businesses here. Craft beverages just go hand-in-hand with downtown development,” he said.