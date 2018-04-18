Lester, Abernathy next couple introduced for this year’s Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED

Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED is back and this year, it will set fourteen high school students spinning across a brand-new stage as the wildly popular fundraiser-the single most successful one in Gordon County history-debuts at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Shows are scheduled for Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19 with 7pm curtain drops.
Tickets became available online at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org on Sunday, April 1 and from United Way of Gordon County’s office at 109 South King Street beginning Monday, April 2 at a variety of prices. Admission for the Friday “Student Show” will be $10 and the Saturday tickets will be available for $25 and $40 each.
A planning committee has been working for months to put the show in order. That committee includes Andy Baxter with Andy Baxter Photography, Kristy Brown with Greater Community Bank, retired educator Michelle Frix-Ward, Ashley Goble with United Way of Gordon County, Dr. Amy Parker with Gordon County Schools and Vickie Spence, Executive Director of United Way of Gordon County.
The show will feature seven couples, all students enrolled at high schools located in Gordon County. The couples dancing are Brianna Towers and Brannon Spector, Haylea Graham and Drew Gravitt, Ivie Parker and Logan Parker, Katlyn Lester and Ned Abernathy, Kelly Rule and Porter Law, Lydia Jaime and Cole Pelfrey and Sarah Green with Ryan Morrell. Each member of the winning team will receive a $1,000.00 scholarship. Each member of the first runner-up team will receive $750.00; second runner-up members will receive $600 and all other dancers who complete the show will receive a $500.00 scholarship.
The fourth dance couple on the roster is Katlyn Lester and Ned Abernathy, both high school seniors representing Calhoun High School’s Jacket Nation. Lester is the daughter of Joey and Autumn Lester and has a younger brother named Parker Lester. The son of Kenneth and Danita Abernathy, Ned has an older sister named Kenlie Abernathy.
Lester is an experienced dancer with eight years of formal training. She has been a majorette for all four years of her high school career, where her line won state and national honors. She considers the halftime shows under Friday Night Lights one of her favorite high school traditions and looks up to Majorette Coach Tracy Farriba and Assistant Majorette Coach Madison Baker as important mentors and role models.
She earned an academic letter all four years and is a member of both the National Honor Society and Beta Club. Lester has a perfect 4.0 grade point average and plans to attend Kennesaw State University, where she will major in Early Childhood Development.
A self-confessed perfectionist, Lester is looking forward to the dance contest, but clearly recognizes the event is an important fundraiser. She is a community-minded young woman with a heart for service. As a member of Rock Bridge Community Church, she has volunteered in the church nursery. Each year, she helps the Voluntary Action Center with their donation programs.
Ned Abernathy will partner with Katlyn Lester and is looking forward to participating in Calhoun-Gordon County’s most successful fundraiser. A natural comic and an experienced performer, Ned has been involved with the high school drama program and a number of its productions. He appeared as the lead in “Hair Spray” and was in “Oklahoma”, “Urinetown”, “The Robber Bridegroom”, “Catch Me If You Can” and “Bring It On”.
Abernathy plans to attend West Georgia University and is interested in studying Criminology. He intends to pursue a career in law enforcement. He is a member of Rock Bridge Community Church.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet these needs. Profits realized from Mohawk Present’s Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED remain in Gordon County.